ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 2

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
IDAHO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

New Mexico embraces early, absentee voting in midterm

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voter participation by early and absentee balloting in Tuesday's election has nearly surpassed participation by those methods in New Mexico's 2018 midterm election. The New Mexico secretary of state's office on Monday said that nearly 440,000 ballots have been cast through the close of...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy