Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
WOWO News
Indiana Supreme Court files disciplinary complaint against Wells County prosecutor
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Supreme Court filed a disciplinary complaint against the Wells County Prosecutor. Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall had a disciplinary complaint filed against him on Thursday accusing him of professional misconduct. He reported himself to the disciplinary commission after getting himself involved with his son’s traffic stop on July 2nd.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
Washington Examiner
Indiana poll worker removed from voter site amid controversy
A poll worker in Indiana has been removed from an early voting location after Republicans accused him of pressuring voters. Republicans in Hamilton County claim James Zheng, a Democrat and poll worker at Mercy Road Church, tried to convince voters last week that they should not support a GOP-endorsed school board candidate in the elections. Zheng denies the charge.
A potential bright spot for Dems in Indiana
Nationally, election deniers appeared poised to take over several secretary of state positions. Indiana might buck the trend.
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
WISH-TV
Justices’ ruling on Indiana nursing home case could change how Medicaid works
WASHINGTON (WISH) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday is scheduled to hear a case that some argue could restrict Americans’ chances to sue over Medicaid decisions and, perhaps more concerning, cause millions of people to lose access to Medicaid programs. The case involves Gorgi “Jorgo” Talevski. He’d...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
