ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Here’s some of the ways to get a free ride to your polling place on Election Day

By Kathryn Merck
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPHNE_0ixnS3ih00

MADISON, Wis. — Not having a ride to the polls on Election Day can be a barrier that keeps people from voting.

In an effort to get people to the polls, several local and national organizations are offering free or discounted rides on November 8.

Union Cab of Madison is one of those groups that want to make sure everyone’s voice is lifted up to get the best candidates in office.

“We’re really hoping people are going to go out to the polls,” said JP Ziemer with Union Cab of Madison. “This is a really pivotal election.”

“We’re a worker-owned cooperative and as such, we believe in democracy,” said David Lee, the operations manager at Union Cab. “Union is trying to make it so there’s as many areas as possible to exercise that right.”

RELATED: Deadline approaching to register to vote before Election Day

This Tuesday, Union Cab and many others are making it possible to focus more on the ballot, and less on the way to get there.

“We want people to get involved, hear people’s voices and make the right decision that way,” said Lee.

One factor that can keep people from casting their ballot on Election Day is just being able to get to the polls.

“According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 31% of Wisconsinites are non-drivers,” said Barbara Beckert, the director of external advocacy at Disability Rights Wisconsin.

Beckert says this Election Day, some people need a lift in order to get their voices heard.

“It’s very disturbing when someone is not able to participate in our democracy and exercise that basic civil rights because they can’t get accessible transportation,” said Beckert.

A list of rides to the rolls, compiled by Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, is available here .

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has provided a list of places you can get a free ride to the polls in Madison. That list is available here .

Additionally, Lyft is also helping more people get to the polls with access to discounted rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides.  Riders can preload the code VOTE22 before Election Day for a 50% discount that gets applied to their ride to the polls on November 8.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 20,000 in-person absentee voters have gone to polls in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Over 20,000 people have voted in-person absentee in Madison as of Saturday morning, according to the City Clerk’s Office. In total, 20,806 Madison voters have cast an in-person absentee ballot since early voting opened last week. Additionally, of the more than 57,000 absentee ballots that have been issued, 51,232 have been returned. Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ahead of midterms, safety remains top priority for county election officials

MADISON, Wis. — With just over three days until the midterm election, campaigns are in full swing. “Campaigners are going everywhere, knocking on doors,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. “So you know, that’s indicative of a very competitive race. I think we’re going to see really high turnout, and in Dane County, we could probably see 80%.” The likelihood...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Where does your ballot go if you vote early?

MADISON, Wis. — Naomi Kowles and photojournalist Lance Heidt takes us through an absentee ballot’s chain of custody; Madison deputy clerk Jim Verbick provides context. After you arrive at your in-person absentee polling location, this is what will happen, according to the City of Madison Clerk’s Office: The absentee clerk provides an absentee envelope on which the voter writes their...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sanders urges young people to cast their ballots in ‘consequential’ midterm election

MADISON, Wis. — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday became the latest national figure to campaign for state-level candidates in Wisconsin, urging young voters in Madison to get out and vote. Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke to supporters at a rally at the Orpheum Theater Friday night as part of his nationwide “Our Future is Now” tour. He told attendees he’s concerned...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker’s because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010. A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him. Evers is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says

MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion,  not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties.   On the bottom of Dane County’s midterm ballot, voters will be asked:  “Should Wisconsin...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee parent expresses skepticism about district project funding referendum

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — There are dozens of school referenda facing voters around the state this election cycle. Some are asking for help to keep districts operational while others are asking for capital project funding. In Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. RELATED: Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools Of the nine districts in Dane...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LeVar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — LeVar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts hunter sight-ins ahead of gun deer season

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is right around the corner and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is helping hunters prepare. The Sheriff’s Office held the first sight-in event of the season on Saturday, giving hunters a chance to have their guns sighted and adjusted. Officials said the events give hunters a chance to feel confident in their...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy