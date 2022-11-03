Read full article on original website
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg. The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue. Officials say there’s a...
Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls died at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022 while under the loving care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care. A service will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral...
Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Rita J. Romeo, 67, of Co. Rt 47, Carthage, passed away early Friday morning, November 4,2022 at Carthage Area Hospital following a brief illness. Rita was born July 19,1955 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (Stevens) Garvin. She was a 1973 graduate of Copenhagen Central School and later attended Canton. She was previously married to Michael Romeo. Rita was a server, working her entire life in the food service industry. She worked for family-owned businesses including Shuler’s Restaurant and retiring at Fairgrounds Inn Watertown.
Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Florence (Cookie) M. Kempney, 79, died peacefully, Friday evening November 4, 2022, at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY., formerly of 43811 Lewisburg Rd., Natural Bridge, NY. She was born on June 17, 1943, in Redwood, NY to the late Herbert & Shirley (Lalone) Watts.
Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School:. Even though what he did was criminal, he...
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager calls spending plan ‘very challenging’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg needs a proposed budget approved by November 15 and there’s a new person at the helm with drastic proposals already on the table put there by the former city manager. What does interim city manager Andrea Smith see in the budget?. 7 News...
Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven M. Crandall, 46, of Schell Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, under the care of his loving husband and Hospice. He was born on August 4, 1976, in Cobleskill, New York to Donald & Linda (Buzek) Crandall. He graduated from Jefferson High School.
Massena Public Library celebrates 125th anniversary
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Public Library celebrated a historic milestone Saturday afternoon. New Horizons Swing Band helped to cap off the library’s 125th anniversary. Established in 1897, the library has had many homes overs the years including the Massena Town Hall. During the ceremony, Elaine Dunne, the...
David Compo, 48, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - David Compo, 48, 10419 Second Rd., passed away at home on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. Born in Carthage on April 27, 1974, the son of Vernon & Carol Buck Compo, he graduated from Beaver River High School with the Class of 1992. He married Jody Mooney on June 21, 2003, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. He was formerly employed as a Machine Operator by Climax Manufacturing in Lowville.
Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport. This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation. The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express,...
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
Anna Marie Goodson, 60, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Anna Marie Goodson, age 60, of Star Lake passed away on November 4, 2022 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Theresa man accused of pawning $30K worth of stolen coins
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 57-year-old Theresa man is accused of possessing and pawning more than $30,000 worth of stolen coins. State police arrested Willis Baughman on a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. According to troopers, a man reported in February that his collection of...
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
Investigators: Lewis County man pronounced deceased on scene of motorcycle accident
CROGHAN- A North Country man died in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier this week in Lewis County. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on the Long Pond Road, town of Croghan. According to investigation via the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, NY was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson bike.
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for the Massena man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student. According to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the trial for Michael Snow will begin on January 23. The office says no hearings have been...
116th Assembly District candidates make final push before Election Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election Day is Tuesday and voters will decide who will represent them in the 116th Assembly District. Candidates Susan Duffy and Scott Gray want to represent the district that includes Watertown, Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam and Massena. Duffy lost the Republican primary in June, but chose...
