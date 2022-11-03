Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Developer gets six more months to complete clubhouse
The developer of the Vines of Sandhill will have up to six months to complete the community clubhouse. At its Nov. 3 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a request for a second time extension by developer Anthony Sposato. The commission granted an amendment to a May 13, 2021, condition of approval requiring the clubhouse to be constructed within 18 months to 24 months. The developer had asked for an extension to finish construction within the first quarter of 2023 due to a delay in getting materials for the project.
delawarepublic.org
City comes together to build a new playground for Wilmington non-profit
Neighborhood House is a non-profit working to provide wrap-around services to the Wilmington community, and some of those services include preschool education and afterschool care. With the help of a myriad of organizations, including Discover Bank and the Delaware Community Foundation, a new playground meant to accompany programs serving the...
WBOC
Wicomico Public Libraries Uses "Library Lockers" to Expand Services
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. --- The Wicomico Public Libraries have installed library lockers across Wicomico County. Head of programming outreach Stephanie Daisey says they make it a little easier for those looking to check out and return materials. "We're able to bring a way for patrons to check out and return...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCTION~29425 PEMBROKE LANDING-MILLSBORO
29425 Pembroke Landing, Millsboro, DE 19966 - Plantation Lakes - This polished 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home could be everything that you are looking for, and more! With plenty of worth-while amenities: Golf/ Golf Shop, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse with an amazing restaurant, a Community Center with a large pool and trails for those evening strolls! The inside of the home is in beautiful condition, its primary bedroom is complete with a large ensuite and walk-in closet, with all bedrooms residing on the first floor, and 767 square feet of finished basement; perfect for those family game nights, or even a relaxing get-away for your next stay-cation! Some added bonuses comprise of a large kitchen with space for entertaining and elegant granite countertops, a retractable awning for those hot summer days, an irrigation system, and a fenced-in backyard. This welcoming community could be just what you're searching for, so come on in!
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish dining benefits Springboard Pallet shelter village Nov. 9, 23
To raise funds for the Springboard Pallet shelter village project in Georgetown, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host Beer and Benevolence nights from 5 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to support the project.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Talleyville shopping center fire quickly controlled
The cause of a smoky fire in a restaurant at the Concord Gallery Shopping Center on Concord Pike in Talleyville is under investigation. Talleyville firefighters arrived at the complex at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and reported smoky conditions in the building and an active fire in the rear of the structure.
delawarepublic.org
Water main replacement project underway in Dover
A nine-month-long water main replacement project is underway in Dover. The $2.8 million project was identified as part of Dover’ master water plan according to Jason Lyon - the director of water and wastewater for the City of Dover. “We are replacing undersized and aged water mains throughout the...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in The Ridings in Lewes
Enjoy the holidays in your new home! Located in The Ridings, this former model has so many upgrades and is in such a peaceful and established neighborhood free of new construction aggravation. This community is within minutes to either downtown Lewes or Rehoboth, state parks, trails, shopping and dining. If you choose to stay in, enjoy the community center, exercise room or pool. The 1/2-acre lot is large enough to host outdoor get togethers -- set up a game of corn hole or volleyball with friends and family. Step inside to the large and open floor plan. Hardwood flooring and crown moulding greets you as you enter the foyer and separate dining room ideal for your holiday gatherings. Walk through to the adjoining family room and island kitchen complete with breakfast area and bar seating. Granite countertops, gas cooktop, 2 wall ovens, and stainless appliances are just a few of the upgrades. The large family room features extensive windows overlooking the private back yard with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. The screened porch provides the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining or relaxing with a good book. The electric awning extends over the outdoor patio area for sunny days. The first floor primary ensuite with 2 walk-in closets is large enough for the king sized bed and furnishings. Yes, the home is completely furnished with TV's -- just bring your personal items or begin the rental process with minimal effort! You can enter the screened porch from the primary suite as well. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath round out the first level. Head upstairs for a game of foosball and a drink at the bar in the enclosed loft so that your TV does not have to compete with the family room downstairs. You could easily turn the loft area into a 5th bedroom if needed -- a full bath and bedroom in an excellent location for your guests to enjoy their own space. Do you enjoy working in the garage? This fully conditioned garage complete with heating and AC is on a separate zone so that you can use it when convenient for your schedule. It would be an ideal space for any hobbyist or playroom. Since this was a former model, upgrades include 3 HVAC zones, additional moulding, upgraded kitchen, speakers throughout for entertaining or a night in while preparing your gourmet meal. Take advantage of the low energy bills with your owned, not rented solar panels. Whether a primary home, a getaway at the beach, or a rental investment, this will fit your needs!
Cape Gazette
Charlotte King and Bernice Edwards honored for selfless work
Two pillars of the Sussex County community were honored Oct. 26 by a nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to preserving democracy. Charlotte King, founder and chair of Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, and First State Community Action Agency Executive Director Bernice Edwards were each selected to receive an award from Common Cause Delaware at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.
Cape Gazette
Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington
Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
delawaretoday.com
Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes
Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
delawarepublic.org
Justice of the Peace Court location limits operation due to statewide staffing shortages
Starting this week, Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown will be limiting operations to twice a week. The court will operate normally only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, though there will be a drop box, which will be processed daily, available at JP Court 9 for people to drop off civil filings. Court officials expect the change to remain in place until early next year.
Cape Gazette
New Price - 18202 Emerson Way, Georgetown
NEW PRICE! Why wait to build? Move in ready! This pristine newer home in the desirable community of Hawthorne has TONS of storage and an unfinished additional 5th bedroom! There is a 22 x 10 walk-in storage room complete with electricity and lighting. This popular Cartwright model Insight Homes built beauty is super energy efficient and boasts an open floor plan, formal dining room, sunroom, Trex deck, fireplace, and welcoming front porch. Stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertop, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, and huge pantry are perfect for entertaining. Minutes from the beach, shopping, dining, and recreation.
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
WMDT.com
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
DOVER, Del. – A shooting that damaged a vehicle and residence in a Dover neighborhood Sunday evening is under investigation. Monday morning, troopers responded to a residence in the Capitol Park neighborhood for a late-reported shooting. It was learned that at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle and home were both damaged by gunfire. The residence was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, 64-year-old man, and 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured.
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
