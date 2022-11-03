ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken Standard

Local and state health agencies see increase in RSV, other respiratory illness

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHYS5_0ixnRn4x00

As the winter months are approaching, local and state health agencies are reminding people to take on healthy practices to prevent respiratory illness like the flu.

With an early flu season and less exposure to viruses over the last two years, local and state health agencies are seeing an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported three flu-related deaths and one confirmed pediatric flu-related death for end of the Oct. 29 week, according to the DHEC website.

The Midlands region which includes Aiken County, reported four flu-associated deaths, according to the DHEC website.

While most people will recover from the sickness in one to two weeks, older adults, pregnant people, and those with chronic medical conditions are at risk for serve complications, according to a DHEC media release.

On the state level, DHEC, the South Carolina Hospital Association, Lexington Medical Center, McLeod Health, Medical University of South Carolina, and Prisma Health have teamed up to caution residents to take actions now to reduce impacts of respiratory illnesses on the state’s families and hospitals, the release said.

“Although we are early into the new flu season, we already are experiencing widespread activity; and we are preparing for significant flu activity this year,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a media release. “It’s critical that everyone who is eligible get their flu shot now to protect themselves and others. That is especially important for older residents, people with chronic health conditions, and very young children.”

Locally, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has seen an increase in RSV, flu and other respiratory illnesses in adults and children.

People wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not being exposed to viruses over the last two years are some factors in the increased number of cases, said Dr. Susan Goldberg of Pediatrics of Palmetto Pediatric Center and Outpatient with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

“To have very high flu activity in October is very early, and it has been at least 10 years since we have seen a flu season come this early,” she said.

She said there also has been an increase in outpatient pediatric cases because younger child haven't really been exposed to the viruses until now.

“Every pediatric area office in the area is sharing the stress and strain of not being able to get everyone in who wants to see a doctor and trying to help triage who can wait a few days before they are seen," Goldberg said.

Goldberg said RSV is something hospitals typically see around the end of October until the end of March and early April; but she said over the last two years, cases have been appearing over the summer. The one thing that makes RSV different is that it is a specific cold virus, and the flu has many different strains.

Goldberg said RSV can be dangerous for younger children, premature babies, and those with heart disease because the mucus can build up in their lungs, which can cause wheezing, trouble breathing and cause asthmatic symptoms.

For adults, RSV feels more like a common cold, but with a wheezing cough, she said.

Other symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, a decreased appetite, sneezing and fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Goldberg said once the flu season passes, cases are expected to go down.

"The hope is that, usually when the springtime comes, the virus starts slowing down,” she said.

Illness prevention tips include: hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze, wear a mask if you are most at risk, stay home when you are sick, and get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. After receiving a vaccine, it takes about two weeks from the vaccination date to build up maximum immunity against the flu or COVID-19.

Both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time.

COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at a DHEC health department, local pharmacies, health care providers, schools and work places. Flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment by calling 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment, or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location.

More information about preventing the flu is available by going to scdhec.gov/flu.

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

CDC gives updates on RSV, flu cases, both on rise nationally

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to encourage everyone to get your flu shot, and take precautions against respiratory illnesses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. Director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Jose Romero, says the uptick in...
WYFF4.com

Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Keeping your kids safe during this deadly flu season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two-state region is seeing an unusually high number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases this year, even as COVID appears to be on a decline. In fact, South Carolina – which has already seen its first child flu death of the season – and...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney. McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area. Anyone...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
NEWBERRY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
208
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy