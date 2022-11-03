ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"

TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
BOSTON, MA
WISCONSIN STATE
MassLive.com

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller

Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Relive David Pastrnak’s Eighth Goal Of Season Against Rangers

David Pastrnak is off to a hot start this season. The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season against the New York Rangers from an impossible angle, sending a backhand shot over reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Addresses Bruins Fans After Mitchell Miller Release

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and a number of his Boston teammates expressed hesitation in the organization’s initial signing of Mitchell Miller, as acknowledged by general manager Don Sweeney on Friday. And following the Bruins’ official release of Miller on Sunday night, Bergeron had a message to Boston’s fanbase, especially...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues

The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal

The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

