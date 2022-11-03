Read full article on original website
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Provides Game-Winner Vs. Blues
The Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, at TD Garden on Monday night. The win puts the Black and Gold at 11-2-0 on the season, and the Blues fell to 3-7-0 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense was all over the Blues...
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
Relive David Pastrnak’s Eighth Goal Of Season Against Rangers
David Pastrnak is off to a hot start this season. The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season against the New York Rangers from an impossible angle, sending a backhand shot over reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Stumbles In Loss To Maple Leafs
It really hasn’t happened all season to this point, but the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to turn the lights out on the offense of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Bruins came into the contest leading the NHL with 4.45 goals per game,...
Patrice Bergeron Addresses Bruins Fans After Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and a number of his Boston teammates expressed hesitation in the organization’s initial signing of Mitchell Miller, as acknowledged by general manager Don Sweeney on Friday. And following the Bruins’ official release of Miller on Sunday night, Bergeron had a message to Boston’s fanbase, especially...
Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign
When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there. On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The...
Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues
The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal
The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
Blues On Six-Game Losing Streak, Face Bruins At TD Garden
The St. Louis Blues have been struggling over the last six games. The Boston Bruins take on the Blues on Monday night in a 2019 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. St. Louis has averaged 1.7 goals per game while averaging 5.0 against in its six-game losing streak. For more, check out...
