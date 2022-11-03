Read full article on original website
Kristina Horne
4d ago
seems like Charlotte people are coming to Mooresville lately to do their dirty work. bigger the city bigger the crime.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
WBTV
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
WBTV
Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping a picture taken by a surveillance camera will help track down the man who robbed a convenience store on Saturday. According to the report, a masked man walked into the BP gas station and store in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street on Saturday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. The man handed the clerk a note and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
WBTV
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
wfmynews2.com
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
WBTV
Deputies searching for woman that spent over $1K of stolen ATM cards at Walmarts in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who spent over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards at Walmart stores. Deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway in Western Iredell County where they discovered that a woman broke in through the window and stole a purse.
CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
WBTV
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
mytjnow.com
Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home
On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
1 person killed in Ballantyne crash: CMPD
One person was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in the Ballantyne area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
qcnews.com
Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WBTV
One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE, just a few blocks from the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Man arrives at Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wound to head, but police don’t know where the shooting happened
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital, and police are looking for answers. At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was taken to […]
