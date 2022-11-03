ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 2

Kristina Horne
4d ago

seems like Charlotte people are coming to Mooresville lately to do their dirty work. bigger the city bigger the crime.

Reply
3
 

WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping a picture taken by a surveillance camera will help track down the man who robbed a convenience store on Saturday. According to the report, a masked man walked into the BP gas station and store in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street on Saturday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. The man handed the clerk a note and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home

On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: moments ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day final...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Man shot in E CLT; homicide investigation underway. A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in east charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...

