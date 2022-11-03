ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board

Elon Musk has been named sole director of Twitter, dissolving the board in place before he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the company, the social media platform said in a securities filing on Monday. Musk became the sole director of the company “in accordance with the terms of the...

