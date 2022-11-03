Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Lordstown Motors gains on $170 million Foxconn investment deal
Lordstown Motors Corp. agreed to sell a substantial stake and give two board seats to manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group, replacing a previous arrangement for electric-vehicle production with a new deal. Foxconn will invest as much as $170 million in the company through the purchase of preferred stock and 18.3%...
Detroit News
Oil retreats after china pledges to stick with covid zero policy
Oil fell after China signaled no relaxation of its Covid Zero stance, setting back the outlook for consumption in the largest crude importer. West Texas Intermediate sank below $91 a barrel, after surging more than 5% last week as speculation about a potential pivot in China’s health strategy and a weaker dollar supported gains. Those hopes were dashed at the weekend, when officials at the National Health Commission’s disease prevention and control bureau said China will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid controls.
Annual supermarket bill to rise by £682 as food inflation hits new record
Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket. Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks, according to the latest monthly data from research firm Kantar. Sales of the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent as people looked to swap out items in their weekly shop with budget alternatives. Just over a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially – double the figure recorded last November, the...
Detroit News
Meta to start laying off thousands this week, says WSJ report
Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin layoffs that will affect thousands of workers from this week, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The job cuts could come as early as Wednesday, the newspaper said. The company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel...
