Engadget
MediaTek's latest Dimensity chip supports WiFi 7 and ray tracing
MediaTek is still frequently associated with budget Android phones, but it's increasingly making its way into flagships — and its latest system-on-chip might help on that front. The company has introduced a Dimensity 9200 chip that, among other claims, is billed as the first SoC to be ready for WiFi 7. You'll need a phone with a compatible network chipset and a WiFi router to match, but this theoretically delivers speeds of up to 6.5Gbps on-device while improving reliability and reducing lag.
Engadget
Get Bose Bluetooth sunnies for under $150 and a Google Mesh WiFi system for $133 at Walmart
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If your family has been spending these cooler, earlier nights indoors searching for entertainment, click over to these sales and put the scrolling to an end. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you the perfect gifts for a streaming, listening or gaming upgrade. The tech toys on offer right now at jaw-droppingly low prices are so cool your lucky recipient might not even know they exist—Bluetooth sunglasses, say what? If that’s news to you, you’ll be even more shocked by the price, which is under $150—but not for long. Shop the brand's Deals for Days every day through the end of November to impress everyone on your list without emptying your wallet. Your dad might even be excited about his gift for a change.
Engadget
Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro has received its first discount at $749
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple's latest 11-inch...
Engadget
Razer's Blade 15 laptop is $250 off right now
Our favorite premium gaming laptop just hit an all-time low. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Devialet's first portable speaker costs a mighty $790
The company says that it'll offer big sound despite its small size. French high-end audio company Devialet has a reputation for making powerful, interesting and eye-wateringly expensive speakers. Today, the company has announced its first portable smart speaker with an eye-watering price tag. Looking like a cannonball with its own carrying strap, the Devialet Mania is designed to calibrate its sound to the area it’s in. So, if near to a wall, it’ll tweak where its speakers are pumping to give you “expansive” and “powerful” audio while on the go.
Engadget
Hitting the Books: How Pokemon took over the world
The impact of Japanese RPGs on pop and gaming culture cannot be overstated. From Final Fantasy and Phantasy Star to Chrono Trigger, NieR, and Fire Emblem — JRPGs have spanned console generations, bridged the Japanese and North American markets, spawned entire universes of IP and delivered critical commercial hits for nearly four decades. Modern gaming simply wouldn't exist as it does today if not for the influence of JRPGs.
Engadget
Starlink is adding a 1TB data cap for usage during peak hours
Starlink raised its prices this spring, and now it's increasing the costs for its most demanding users. As The Verge reports, the SpaceX-run satellite internet provider is instituting a 1TB "Priority Access" monthly cap for data use between 7AM and 11PM beginning in December. Cross that limit and you'll spend the rest of the month relegated to "Basic Access" that, like with some phone carriers, deprioritizes your data when the network is busy. You might not notice much of a difference in typical situations, but this won't thrill you if you depend on sustained performance.
Engadget
Get $10 off a one-year PlayStation Plus Essential membership
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Sony announced earlier this year that it would ramp up PlayStation 5 production, which might mean you'll have an easier time purchasing one this holiday season. But getting your hands on a PS5 is only a part of the PlayStation experience. You'll need PlayStation Plus to take advantage of online multiplayer. Right now, you can get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential for $50.
