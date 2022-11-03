ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man killed, another injured in Seminole County shooting, OSBI says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Sunday in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects

Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

4 Teens In Custody After High-Speed Pursuit, Crash

A dangerous police pursuit on Saturday with a stolen truck in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash and four juveniles on the run. The suspects were eventually caught and taken into custody. News 9 captured the aftermath of the crash on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

