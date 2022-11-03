Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man killed, another injured in Seminole County shooting, OSBI says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement is investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Sunday in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county. When deputies arrived at the...
2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
KOCO
One man dead, another shot after incident in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead and another is shot after an incident in Seminole County Sunday night. This happened between the city of Wewoka and Sasakwa. State investigators are stepping in on the case. KOCO 5 spoke with one neighbor who said they are used to...
news9.com
4 Teens In Custody After High-Speed Pursuit, Crash
A dangerous police pursuit on Saturday with a stolen truck in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a crash and four juveniles on the run. The suspects were eventually caught and taken into custody. News 9 captured the aftermath of the crash on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. Police said...
KOCO
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
KOCO
Fugitive on Oklahoma City police’s ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that a fugitive on their ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught. A man wanted for a murder nearly four years ago on Northwest 10th Street was found out of state. The fugitive is in custody in Georgia and OKC police said this all goes back to a shooting case from 2019.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
kosu.org
Headlines: Deadly storms in Oklahoma, Race Massacre grave search & OKC classic art
Oklahomans are picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes over the weekend. (KOSU) Voters can expect to see long ballots in tomorrow’s general election. (Tulsa World) Divisive elections in Oklahoma cause shifting alliances. (Journal Record) Tribal leaders hope to make a difference in race for governor. (NewsOK) Search for...
KOCO
Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
KOCO
Blue Light Ceremony held to honor fallen officers throughout Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Blue Light Ceremony was held to honor fallen officers throughout the state. On Sunday, officers and families were there to remember those who were lost this year. Officers and deputies from multiple different agencies across the state remembered those who died in the line of duty.
KOCO
Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKCPD: 2019 murder suspect arrested in Georgia
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a 2019 murder was arrested Nov. 4 by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia.
KOCO
Person taken to hospital after shooting outside City Rescue Mission in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon outside the City Rescue Mission in downtown Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that someone was shot in the hip outside the City Rescue Mission, near Reno and Shartel avenues. Crews took the victim to an area hospital, but their condition has not been released.
Oklahoma First Responders training to recognize fentanyl dangers
As Fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise across the country, Oklahoma National Guard and several Oklahoma first responder agencies wanted to make sure officers were trained to recognize this growing trend to keep you safe. Oklahoma law enforcement is focused on reducing the dangers.
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
Comments / 0