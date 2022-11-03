ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Should Rangers Pursue Jacob deGrom Worth in Free Agency?

The Texas Rangers want veteran pitching in free agency, and there is no higher-rated option than New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom. The New York Post lists him as their No. 2 overall free agent, after only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. CBS Sports and The Athletic agree, too. Two of the three sites also agree that the Rangers are a potential destination for the 33-year-old right-hander, who could be an answer to the Rangers’ top offseason need.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Bears Report Card: How Justin Fields Becomes a Winner

Quite inadvertantly, newcomer Chase Claypool put his finger on a real Bears offensive problem after Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The problem is Justin Fields. "It's so fun watching him move around, make plays, give us opportunities, give the entire offense opportunities to keep driving the ball," Claypool said. "It just felt right when he was the one controlling the game."
CHICAGO, IL
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

The Carolina Panthers have shaken up their quarterback depth chart and coaching staff in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team activated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve on Monday. The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding player release was needed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat

View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Week 9 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals

Last week was a continuation of the incredible volume of close games that have defined the 2022 NFL season, as the final average score margin this year of 9.52 points is the lowest through eight weeks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That trend is why seven of the 12 games in the NFL Week 9 odds and betting lines for the Sunday and Monday games have a point spread of 3.5 points or lower.
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come

Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Jerome Bettis Jr. Recaps Notre Dame Visit Experience

It was a highly anticipated trip back to South Bend for Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a member of the 2025 recruiting class. All Notre Dame fans, of course, possess fond memories of his father of the same name. The elder Bettis was a member of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

