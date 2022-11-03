Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Halftime Observations: Joe Mixon Scores Four Touchdowns, Bengals Crushing Panthers 35-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime. Cincinnati dominated the first half, scoring on four of their six offensive possessions, while not allowing Carolina to do anything on offense. Here are our halftime observations:. Opening Drive Score. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon led...
Raleigh News & Observer
Should Rangers Pursue Jacob deGrom Worth in Free Agency?
The Texas Rangers want veteran pitching in free agency, and there is no higher-rated option than New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom. The New York Post lists him as their No. 2 overall free agent, after only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. CBS Sports and The Athletic agree, too. Two of the three sites also agree that the Rangers are a potential destination for the 33-year-old right-hander, who could be an answer to the Rangers’ top offseason need.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers to start PJ Walker at QB Thursday; coach Steve Wilks explains staff changes
PJ Walker will start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Panthers coach Steve Wilks said on Monday. The decision comes less than 24 hours after Walker was benched in Sunday’s 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “PJ will be the starting quarterback this week. We’ll move forward with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Designate a Return for RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich, Along With Other Roster Moves
Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves on Monday morning. The team announced they designated a return from injured reserve on running back Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich. Additionally, the Browns signed Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. Ford and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers made another QB decision in wake of Sunday’s debacle, but it was the wrong one
In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers had another quarterback decision to make Monday. And this time, they made the wrong choice. Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that PJ Walker will start his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Report Card: How Justin Fields Becomes a Winner
Quite inadvertantly, newcomer Chase Claypool put his finger on a real Bears offensive problem after Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The problem is Justin Fields. "It's so fun watching him move around, make plays, give us opportunities, give the entire offense opportunities to keep driving the ball," Claypool said. "It just felt right when he was the one controlling the game."
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
The Carolina Panthers have shaken up their quarterback depth chart and coaching staff in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team activated quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve on Monday. The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so no corresponding player release was needed.
Raleigh News & Observer
Joe Mixon Goes Off, Bengals Play ‘Complete Game’ Against Panthers: ‘We Needed That’
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to turn what was expected to be an unattractive game between a 4-4 and 2-6 team into a magical win and a franchise record breaker for veteran running back Joe Mixon. Mixon needed to have a breakout game and he finally did. Questions have been swirling...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ QB situation takes another turn: Steve Wilks leaves starting seat wide open
Steve Wilks didn’t want to jump to conclusions about his quarterback depth chart following the Carolina Panthers’ embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Wilks — now 1-3 as the Panthers’ interim head coach — benched starter PJ Walker at halftime and watched...
Raleigh News & Observer
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat
View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cameron Dicker, the Chargers’ Third Kicker of the Season, Hits Game-Winning Field Goal Over Falcons
It wasn't a pretty win by many accounts, but the Chargers ultimately got it done, beating the Falcons 20-17 thanks in part to Cameron Dicker's game-winning field goal with three seconds left in regulation. While there's no style points in how you win, there were moments of doubt when it...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Week 9 Odds & Betting Lines: Latest Point Spreads, Moneylines, Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last week was a continuation of the incredible volume of close games that have defined the 2022 NFL season, as the final average score margin this year of 9.52 points is the lowest through eight weeks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. That trend is why seven of the 12 games in the NFL Week 9 odds and betting lines for the Sunday and Monday games have a point spread of 3.5 points or lower.
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come
Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerome Bettis Jr. Recaps Notre Dame Visit Experience
It was a highly anticipated trip back to South Bend for Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a member of the 2025 recruiting class. All Notre Dame fans, of course, possess fond memories of his father of the same name. The elder Bettis was a member of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
Comments / 0