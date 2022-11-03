Read full article on original website
Related
Candidates rally supporters with final campaign rallies
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. Politicians made their last efforts in getting voters out to the polls with final campaign rallies Monday, Nov. 7 ahead of the 2022 midterm election.
kscj.com
IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY
ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
On election eve, has SD gov’s race become a ‘toss-up?’
State Representative Jamie Smith Democrat, hoping to be elected South Dakota governor, says in a new TV ad that the contest is "a toss-up" and the Republican incumbent, Kristi Noem, is "frantic."
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Iowa: What to expect on election night
IOWA, USA — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or by downloading the We Are Iowa app. Iowa has historically been a battleground state but has taken a right turn in the past decade. Republicans won the governor’s office and the Iowa House in 2010 and maintain a strong likelihood of retaining both. Gov. Kim Reynolds is running ahead in fundraising and polling. Republicans won the Iowa Senate in 2016, and are well-positioned to retain control in that chamber.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
bleedingheartland.com
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
Activist groups upset over 'transphobic' campaign ads
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans are putting transgender rights on the ballot this election, although discreetly. Some candidates, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, are directly targeting gender in recent campaign ads. Director of Policy and Advocacy at OneIowa Keenan Crow...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Iowa Hunter Arrows Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam
Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
Breaking down the uncertainty around Iowa's use of Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds
DES MOINES, Iowa — After the pandemic, Vicki Lee was laid off from her job as a legal assistant in Des Moines, leaving her no option but to lean on community resources and loved ones. "I never expected to not have housing. I had to reach out to family...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
1065thebuzz.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0