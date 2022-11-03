ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

We Are Iowa

Candidates rally supporters with final campaign rallies

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polls in Iowa close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. Politicians made their last efforts in getting voters out to the polls with final campaign rallies Monday, Nov. 7 ahead of the 2022 midterm election.
kscj.com

IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY

ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
We Are Iowa

Iowa: What to expect on election night

IOWA, USA — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or by downloading the We Are Iowa app. Iowa has historically been a battleground state but has taken a right turn in the past decade. Republicans won the governor’s office and the Iowa House in 2010 and maintain a strong likelihood of retaining both. Gov. Kim Reynolds is running ahead in fundraising and polling. Republicans won the Iowa Senate in 2016, and are well-positioned to retain control in that chamber.
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
bleedingheartland.com

Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
We Are Iowa

Activist groups upset over 'transphobic' campaign ads

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans are putting transgender rights on the ballot this election, although discreetly. Some candidates, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, are directly targeting gender in recent campaign ads. Director of Policy and Advocacy at OneIowa Keenan Crow...
97X

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Field & Stream

Iowa Hunter Arrows Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam

Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
1065thebuzz.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
97X

What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong

Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
97X

Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of

The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
Community Policy