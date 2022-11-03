Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for the Outer Banks
Multiple days of strong northeast winds starting Monday night combined with large waves this week may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from Ocracoke to the northern Outer...
Shifting sands and houses: Rodanthe residents prepare to move homes away from rising ocean
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Watch 13News Now at 6 p.m. tonight to watch our full report. People on North Carolina's Outer Banks are getting creative to co-exist with rising sea levels. Dare County Commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe. That decision now allows homeowners...
islandfreepress.org
Public invited to meeting on Hatteras village bridge replacement on Thursday
The public is invited to join state transportation officials in Hatteras village this Thursday to learn more about the replacement of a small bridge on Hatteras Island in Dare County. The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a meeting at the Hatteras Community Building at 57689 N.C. Highway 12 about...
13newsnow.com
Rodanthe beach houses are being moved farther from shore
People on the Outer Banks are getting creative to co-exist with rising sea levels. Dare County commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe.
WITN
DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
islandfreepress.org
Kite Point parking area to close Sunday night and Monday
To support the Dare County Water Department’s water line replacement project between the villages of Avon and Buxton, Cape Hatteras National Seashore will close access to the Kite Point parking area from 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 through approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The Kite Point parking area...
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
carolinacoastonline.com
Rocket launch lights up morning sky
CARTERET COUNTY - A launch of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus supply ship could be seen in many parts of Carteret County Monday morning, creating a spectacular light show for those looking toward the sky. The rocket was sent into orbit at 5:32 a.m. from pad 0A at the...
islandfreepress.org
NCBBA’s last Adopt-A-Highway event of 2022 will be held on November 19
The North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) will have its fourth and season-ending Adopt-A-Highway clean-up for 2022 on Saturday, November 19. For the Adopt-a-Highway clean-up, volunteers will meet at the ORV Ramp 4 parking lot at 7:30 a.m., where NCBBA members will hand out grabbers, reflection vests, gloves, and garbage bags, and provide a route location assignment.
North Carolina county holds active shooter training on a ferry
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A second session involving law enforcement agencies and active-shooter training on a ferry will take place on Monday. Hyde County Government reported an active-shooting training session will take place at the Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal on Monday from noon-3 p.m. It will involve the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, ALE, Marine […]
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care
The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
WITN
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
wcti12.com
Carteret County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ to support Veterans
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County is participating in "Operation Green Light" ahead of Veterans Day. Officials said they're taking part in this effort to recognize men and women in uniform that are transitioning from active service. The initiative helps bring awareness to the resources available for our Veterans.
cbs17
NASA prepares Antares rocket for launch at Virginia coast Sunday morning
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – In less than 24 hours, NASA with Northrup Grumman will be launching another resupply mission International Space Station. While NASA adds the finishing touches for the launch, you might be wondering what supplies are going up on this rocket and how do they get a rocket ready for liftoff? To find out the answers to these questions, WAVY went and visited the Horizontal Integration Facility.
