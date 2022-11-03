ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

islandfreepress.org

Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for the Outer Banks

Multiple days of strong northeast winds starting Monday night combined with large waves this week may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash/erosion, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from Ocracoke to the northern Outer...
OCRACOKE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Public invited to meeting on Hatteras village bridge replacement on Thursday

The public is invited to join state transportation officials in Hatteras village this Thursday to learn more about the replacement of a small bridge on Hatteras Island in Dare County. The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a meeting at the Hatteras Community Building at 57689 N.C. Highway 12 about...
WITN

DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
islandfreepress.org

Kite Point parking area to close Sunday night and Monday

To support the Dare County Water Department’s water line replacement project between the villages of Avon and Buxton, Cape Hatteras National Seashore will close access to the Kite Point parking area from 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 through approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The Kite Point parking area...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rocket launch lights up morning sky

CARTERET COUNTY - A launch of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus supply ship could be seen in many parts of Carteret County Monday morning, creating a spectacular light show for those looking toward the sky. The rocket was sent into orbit at 5:32 a.m. from pad 0A at the...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

NCBBA’s last Adopt-A-Highway event of 2022 will be held on November 19

The North Carolina Beach Buggy Association (NCBBA) will have its fourth and season-ending Adopt-A-Highway clean-up for 2022 on Saturday, November 19. For the Adopt-a-Highway clean-up, volunteers will meet at the ORV Ramp 4 parking lot at 7:30 a.m., where NCBBA members will hand out grabbers, reflection vests, gloves, and garbage bags, and provide a route location assignment.
FOX8 News

North Carolina county holds active shooter training on a ferry

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A second session involving law enforcement agencies and active-shooter training on a ferry will take place on Monday. Hyde County Government reported an active-shooting training session will take place at the Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal on Monday from noon-3 p.m. It will involve the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, ALE, Marine […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
BEAUFORT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

The Outer Banks Hospital provides update on primary care

The Outer Banks Hospital released an update on Oct. 28, 2022 about additional primary care providers for Dare County. “As we’ve shared over the past five months,” states the release, “The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community.”
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stalled train blocks highway in Newport

NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
NEWPORT, NC
cbs17

NASA prepares Antares rocket for launch at Virginia coast Sunday morning

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – In less than 24 hours, NASA with Northrup Grumman will be launching another resupply mission International Space Station. While NASA adds the finishing touches for the launch, you might be wondering what supplies are going up on this rocket and how do they get a rocket ready for liftoff? To find out the answers to these questions, WAVY went and visited the Horizontal Integration Facility.
VIRGINIA STATE

