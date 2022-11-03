ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Hargray Communications to discontinue providing email service. When it will happen

By Blake Douglas
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

Hilton Head-based Hargray Communications, which provides telephone, internet and other communications services, will discontinue its residential and business email service starting later this year, deleting all accounts and their contents.

“Many of our customers have expressed the need for a more robust email offering than what Hargray currently provides,” the company wrote in an online news release . “Because of this, the number of customers using our email has steadily declined over the past several years. As a result, we are discontinuing email service.”

The first wave of deletions on Dec. 15 will impact customers in parts of Georgia, Florida and Alabama, where Hargray provides service, according to the company. If users don’t transfer their saved emails and attachments to a new provider by then, they will be permanently lost and customers will be unable to recover them.

Accounts for customers in Beaufort, Ridgeland, Lady’s Island, Port Royal and other areas across South Carolina will be deleted Dec. 29. Accounts in Hilton Head, Okatie and Hardeeville will shut down Jan. 12, and Bluffton accounts will be active until Jan. 26.

The full schedule for email retirements is available on Hargray’s website.

The number of people still using Hargray email accounts locally and in South Carolina could not immediately be determined. An employee at the Hilton Head office directed a reporter to the company’s website.

The company recommended those who still have a Hargray email address update all log-ins using their Hargray account to a new email address.

