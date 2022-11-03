Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and over 90% average returns on their calls. Two Wall Street analysts score a 100% success rate on Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Analysts undertake thorough research on companies in their coverage and give recommendations based on the impact of both macro and micro factors. No wonder these analysts have succeeded in making appropriate calls on AA and NOG stocks. Let’s take a look at both of the companies and the analysts’ impressive recommendations on these stocks.

