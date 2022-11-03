Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Albemarle Earnings Soar 614% as Lithium Demand for EV Batteries Remains Hot
Lithium giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) released strong third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. In Wall Street lingo, it was a "mixed report," as earnings exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, though revenue missed it. Shares gained 3% on Thursday, which is probably at least partly a reflection of investors'...
NASDAQ
Lyft shares plunge after revenue forecast disappoints
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, hurt by competition from Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O even while demand for rideshare picks up and prices rise. Lyft's shares were down 9% in extended trading. The stock has lost nearly...
msn.com
Five9 stock drops on full-year revenue guidance
Five9 Inc.'s. stock initially plummeted 16% before rallying in extended trading Monday after the call-center software specialist offered quarterly and annual revenue guidance that fell short of analyst estimates. The company forecast full-year sales of between $774.5 million and $775.5 million, while analysts polled by FactSet on average have modeled $783.7 million. Five9 reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $23.2 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 39 cents a share. Revenue was a record $198.3 million, up 29% from $154.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net income of 35 cents a share on revenue of $195.5 million. Shares of Five9 are down 66% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has slumped 20%. In 2019, Five9 shareholders rejected Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s $14.7 billion all-stock acquisition offer.
Earnings Previews: Constellation Energy, GlobalFoundries
Before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, Constellation Energy and GlobalFoundries are on deck to report quarterly results.
kalkinemedia.com
Chartwell Retirement Residences expected to post earnings of 14 centsa share - Earnings Preview
* Chartwell Retirement Residences is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Mississauga Ontario-based company is expected to report a 13.2% increase in revenue to C$252.1 million from C$222.66 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
NASDAQ
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
Don’t Hesitate to Buy This 1 Stock After Its Earnings Beat
Household name Coca-Cola (KO) delivered improved third-quarter results, defying macroeconomic headwinds. Given its well-rounded fundamentals and ability to perform steadily regardless of economic cycles, this stock might be a solid...
tipranks.com
Turn to These Analysts for a 100% Success Rate and Above 90% Average Returns on AA and NOG Stocks
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and over 90% average returns on their calls. Two Wall Street analysts score a 100% success rate on Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Analysts undertake thorough research on companies in their coverage and give recommendations based on the impact of both macro and micro factors. No wonder these analysts have succeeded in making appropriate calls on AA and NOG stocks. Let’s take a look at both of the companies and the analysts’ impressive recommendations on these stocks.
First Black Woman On New York Stock Exchange to Share Her Experience on Wall Street at Penn State
She set the tone as one of the only three Black women to ever work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Pennsylvania State University (PSU) announced that its Behrend Speaker Series will continue on Nov. 10 and will feature Martina Edwards, the first Black woman with a seat at the 1,366-member NYSE. According to the university, as Edwards prepares to discuss topics like the racial wealth gap, attendees will also learn about her work on Wall Street.
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7 cents per share profit, came amid a muted...
Business Insider
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain's Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations
Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are trading lower by 2.09% to $5.63 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and EPS results. What Happened?. Riot Blockchain reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents...
TechCrunch
Cloudflare reaches $1B run rate, promises $5B in 5 years. Investors? Not impressed
Revenue, which was up 47% over the previous year, also beat the street’s estimate of $250.6 million. That win was offset by a third-quarter loss of $42.5 million, or 13 cents a share. Still, Cloudflare posted a much smaller loss than in the year-ago quarter when it reported losses of $107.3 million, or 34 cents a share, per MarketWatch.
parktelegraph.com
Insights Into Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Exposure By Institutions
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $13.69. The Neogen Corporation has recorded 266,030 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Neogen, FFA Announce 2023 Sponsorship Agreement.
