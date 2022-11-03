Read full article on original website
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU
Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 31-32 loss to LSU
Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top six after wild college football weekend
Week 10 of the college football season was as crazy as we’ve seen in 2022. Based on the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Tennessee was routed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State struggled in a windstorm at lowly Northwestern, and No. 4 Clemson was eviscerated at Notre Dame.
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following Georgia loss
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
SEC power rankings after Week 10: Where are Tennessee, Alabama after losses?
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
atozsports.com
Watch: ESPN College GameDay host angers Georgia fans before matchup against Tennessee
ESPN College GameDay host Pat McAfee probably won’t have any Georgia fans offering to buy his dinner this weekend. That’s because McAfee picked the Tennesese Vols to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday. And it’s not just that he picked Tennessee, it’s the way he picked the Vols....
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
