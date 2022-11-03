Read full article on original website
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Adapts the Story's Goriest Scene Yet
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and this week put our Soul Reapers in a rough spot. Ywach and his troops have invaded the Soul Society as we all know, and they are taking no prisoners. A number of heroes have been maimed if not killed. And this week, the anime got around to adapting one of the manga's goriest scenes period.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
My Hero Academia's New Episode Unleashes The Terrifying Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has raised the stakes for both heroes and villains alike, with each side seeing casualties that many viewers didn't see coming. With a major death arriving in the form of Twice, the League of Villains' duplicating villain who was both a powerhouse and a nitwit, Toga hasn't taken too kindly to her comrade's demise and is letting the heroes know exactly how angry she is in quite the terrifying display.
Twitter Blue Update Rolls Out Controversial Verified Checkmark Changes
The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.
Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released
A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.
Prince Harry Seeks to Push Back Netflix Series to Bolster Delayed Memoir
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry is reportedly putting pressure on Netflix to delay screening his and Meghan’s still unconfirmed documentary until after Christmas, so its release supports the publication of his delayed memoir coming out on Jan. 10.A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Harry simply does not want it coming out before Christmas,” adding that it was “not known if a final decision has been made.”It has long been reported that Netflix’s plan was to stream the Harry and Meghan...
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
Kevin O'Neill, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Co-Creator and Comic Book Artist, Dies
Kevin O'Neill, the artist best known for his work on writer Alan Moore's League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, has passed away, according to a report from Gosh Comics, a London comics retailer and blog. According to their post, O'Neill passed away last week following a long illness. O'Neill was a force in British comics for years, starting his career as a teen and then serving as both an artist and editor on the early days of the mega-successful anthology series 2000AD. There, he co-created characters like Marshal Law and Nemesis the Warlock, and built relationships that would continue throughout his long career.
Report Claims Elon Musk's Twitter Will Be Even Harder to Access
Elon Musk's plan to charge for verification checkmarks on Twitter has caused a lot of controversy, but it seems things could go much further than that. According to new reporting from The Verge, Musk is considering a paywall for all of Twitter, requiring a subscription fee for every user. Sources for the outlet could not confirm how seriously Musk is considering it, but the idea is that users might have a limited amount of free browsing time each month. As The Verge notes however, if the idea is implemented, it wouldn't come until after the changes to Twitter Blue are implemented.
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
