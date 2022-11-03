ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

STORM NICOLE: Pompano Beach Distributing Sand Bags To Residents

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing system now known as Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring significant weather to South Florida. A Hurricane Watch is in effect that includes Palm Beach County and Broward County. In Pompano Beach, officials will distribute sandbags […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Freight train strikes pedestrian in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in Delray Beach, according to police. Delray Beach Police say the accident occurred near Old Dixie Highway and SE 10th Street. SE 2nd St., SE 4th St., and SE 10th St. are closed due to the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps

(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Person of interest sought in deadly gas station stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators shared an image of a man they'd like to talk to in connection to a fight at a gas station near West Palm Beach that turned into a homicide. The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest

Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
DAVIE, FL
cbs12.com

Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

County-by-county school closures as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the four counties...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

