STORM NICOLE: Pompano Beach Distributing Sand Bags To Residents
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing system now known as Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring significant weather to South Florida. A Hurricane Watch is in effect that includes Palm Beach County and Broward County. In Pompano Beach, officials will distribute sandbags […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
cbs12.com
Freight train strikes pedestrian in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in Delray Beach, according to police. Delray Beach Police say the accident occurred near Old Dixie Highway and SE 10th Street. SE 2nd St., SE 4th St., and SE 10th St. are closed due to the...
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
WSVN-TV
Sandbag distributions held across South Florida amid Nicole preps
(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday. Miami Springs. A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401...
cw34.com
Man fatally stabbed in fight at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead following a stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to the ER...
69-year-old man killed after being dragged under tractor-trailer: FHP
A man died after being dragged underneath a tractor-trailer on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
cbs12.com
Police: Convicted felon falls asleep in middle of the road with loaded gun
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a convicted felon asleep at the wheel with a gun in his car in Port St. Lucie. Ricardo Taylor, a 34-year-old convicted felon, was arrested and taken to jail. On Nov. 7 around 5 a.m., officers with the Port St. Lucie...
cw34.com
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
PBC officials say polls will remain open in light of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County officials held a news conference providing updates for Subtropical Storm Nicole as it gets closer to South Florida. On Monday morning, a hurricane watch went into effect for Palm Beach County. Local officials spoke at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach at 5:45 p.m.
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
Click10.com
Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
cbs12.com
Person of interest sought in deadly gas station stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators shared an image of a man they'd like to talk to in connection to a fight at a gas station near West Palm Beach that turned into a homicide. The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at the Speedway on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill...
DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest
Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
cbs12.com
Man with autism reported missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a missing, possibly endangered man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Joshua White, 41, is living with autism and needs insulin. He was last seen on Thursday in West Palm Beach. He has brown hair and green eyes.
cbs12.com
County-by-county school closures as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the four counties...
cbs12.com
Possible murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly man and woman were found dead Saturday night. Around 6:31 p.m. deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check near Monmouth Road in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found an elderly male and elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wound(s).
cbs12.com
Locked up for death threats, battery on girlfriend, plus gun violations and police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "An argument about $400" led to "a written threat investigation" and Marquis Carlisle's latest lockup. It was his third arrest in less than four months in Palm Beach County. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded on Oct. 23 to a...
