Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmvt
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
kmvt
Magic Valley Food Banks in need of donations as the holiday season draws near
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving is just under three weeks away, and for some Americans, rising cost of food is making it difficult to feed their families. Here in the Magic Valley, there is no distribution center for the Idaho foodbank. Because of this, most local pantries must rely on the community for support.
kmvt
As Election Day Approaches, Federal and State Officials Urge Idahoans to Rely on Trusted Sources for Voting Information
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In the lead-up to Election Day, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit and Idaho’s county clerks are urging Idahoans to get their election-related information from trusted sources and to report any voting rights or voter fraud concerns to officials.
kmvt
Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program now taking applications
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Educators working in rural or underserved school districts or charter schools are now able to apply for funding to help pay student loans or costs of additional education such tuition for a master’s degree. The State Board of Education’s Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive...
Comments / 0