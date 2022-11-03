ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

fox26houston.com

Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian

Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? FBCSO searching for missing 13-year-old boy with medical history

FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday in Richmond. Shaquan Burns is described as having brown eyes, black hair, standing 4′8″ and weighing 140 pounds. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black shoes and carrying a brown backpack.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

