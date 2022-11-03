Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
Man shot and killed by Missouri City police at convenience store off Highway 6
Police received calls reporting a man acting erratically and displaying a handgun. When officers tried to talk him, he fired shots, police said.
Driver of stolen vehicle that led Houston Police on a chase dies after impaled into metal fence
HPD northeast patrol officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a reported stolen gray Honda Accord.
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, fatally shot, run over after intervening in dispute between woman and her boyfriend: HPD
HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and run over while trying to help a woman resolve a situation with her boyfriend, according to Houston police. Andres Eulalio Rodriguez, 21, took his girlfriend’s vehicle following an argument the two had on Saturday, police said. Later on, around...
Man on the run after firing shots outside Clutch Bar on Washington Avenue, police say
Two groups got into a fight behind the bar after closing time when a man started firing a gun, police say. He's now on the run.
fox26houston.com
Stepson shot, killed by stepfather after argument in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say an argument about a dog escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night between a stepfather and his stepson in north Houston. It happened a little after 10:45 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 600 block of Gale St. At the scene, investigators found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
fox26houston.com
Missing Fort Bend County boy Shaquan Burns, 13, last seen in Richmond
RICHMOND, Texas - Authorities in Fort Bend County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy. Shaquan Burns was last seen Sunday in Richmond. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured in his photograph and black shoes. He was carrying a brown backpack.
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
1-year-old dead after accidentally being run over in northwest Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, the mother's boyfriend is accused of accidentally running over the child.
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Richmond has medical history, sheriff's office says
Please share! 🙏 Shaquan Burns has been missing since Sunday and Fort Bend County officials say while there is no indication of foul play, Shaquan has a medical history.
Stolen Laptop Located In Deputy's Home After Victim Used Find My Phone App
The deputy has been removed from street duty but remains on the force.
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed Pedestrian
Officer Campbell of the Houston Police Department has been suspended.Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash. Houston Police Department Officer Jason Campbell was suspended after releasing an alleged drunk driver from a crash last April. According to Chron, Prateek Kumar was driving in Houston Heights on April 5, when he struck 35-year-old Ryan Lutz, who was walking his dog at the time. Kumar was driving a Chevy truck when he ran into Lutz.
cw39.com
HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom
Ben Aquino was arrested and remains in the Fort Bend Co. jail after a recording device was found in a hospital bathroom at Houston Methodist - Sugar Land.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? FBCSO searching for missing 13-year-old boy with medical history
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday in Richmond. Shaquan Burns is described as having brown eyes, black hair, standing 4′8″ and weighing 140 pounds. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black shoes and carrying a brown backpack.
Click2Houston.com
21-year-old charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping after luring victim to ATM in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Texas – A 21-year-old Stafford native has been arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a man before demanding him to hand over his money. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Reyes has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Deputies say on Oct....
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
Comments / 5