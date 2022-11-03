Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan Shared A “Lot Of Love” For Aaron Carter After His Passing
Following Aaron Carter’s death on Nov. 5, several of his old friends and girlfriends have spoken out, publicly mourning the loss of the star. On Nov. 6, Hilary Duff shared her tribute on Instagram, and Lindsay Lohan quickly followed suit with a similar sentiment. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood on Nov. 7, Lohan opened up about her ex’s passing, and her quotes about Carter’s death are heartbreaking.
The Kardashians Dressed In Iconic Kris Jenner Looks For Her Bday & I Can't Pick A Fave
Kris Jenner herself has officially been Krissed. The Kardashians’ momager celebrated her 67th birthday on Nov. 5, and the theme for her ultra-glam birthday bash on Nov. 4 was “Dress Up As Your Best Kris,” according to Kim Kardashian. And everyone took the theme extremely seriously — Kris’ famous daughters dressed up in iconic Kris outfits for the occasion, complete with Kris’ signature black pixie cut hairstyle. They did their best Kris impressions at the lavish dinner party, and the resemblances were uncanny. See the Kardashians' Kris Jenner costumes for her 67th birthday, because they’re already meme gold.
Selena's Longtime Friend & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Seemingly Unfollowed Her
One of Selena Gomez recent comments may have inadvertently caused a bit of friendship drama, or at least that’s what some fans think. Following the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, all eyes were on Gomez’s longtime friend Francia Raisa’s Instagram, as sleuths reported that she left an eyebrow-raising comment on a post about Gomez and notably does not follow Gomez on Instagram. The whole thing quickly spiraled into a huge drama about Francia Raisa possibly unfollowing Selena Gomez over comments made in the doc, but before you jump to any conclusions, let’s explain this tricky situation.
Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl
Rebel Wilson is officially a mother. On Monday, Nov. 7, the Senior Year star announced on Instagram that she recently welcomed a baby girl. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” she wrote. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”
So, The Watcher Is Getting A Season 2 For Some Reason
The Watcher isn’t going to stop watching anytime soon, and neither are fans of Netflix’s psychological thriller series. In a pretty surprising announcement, Netflix picked up The Watcher for a second season on Nov. 7, less than a month after the first season became a buzzy hit for the steamer. The real question is what The Watcher Season 2 will be about, since Season 1 already covered pretty much everything that happened in the real-life Watcher case. As fans mull over what this mysterious new season will look like, here’s everything we know so far about The Watcher Season 2.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 4, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 4, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. HOW T-PAIN & CAROLE KING INFLUENCED MEGHAN TRAINOR’S SOUND. Eight years after “All About That Bass”...
Armageddon Time
Whether you stan Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada bangs or adored her shaved head look as Fantine in Les Mis, you have to admire the lengths she’s willing to go — or cut off — for a role. Her latest hair transformation just might be her best yet. You can be the judge, but Hathaway’s pixie cut is giving the very best kind of retro vibes.
Hilary Duff & Aaron Carter’s Relationship Timeline Is Bittersweet
Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter’s tween love story will always be a sweet one. The duo might have dated two whole decades ago, but their relationship is still unforgettable. (A moment for the iconic Christmas-themed Lizzie McGuire episode, “Aaron Carter's Coming to Town.”) Although they didn’t stay in touch in the years after their breakup, they always seemed to have a soft spot for one another.
Serena's Husband Alexis Had The Perfect Response After Drake Called Him A "Groupie"
Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, and it has definitely been making some waves due to all its brutal diss tracks. The Canadian rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Ice Spice on the release. But that wasn’t all. He also fired shots at tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the track "Middle of the Ocean," Drake called Ohanian a “groupie.” Instead of taking offense to the diss, Ohanian flipped the narrative and had the perfect response to Drake’s “groupie” lyric.
The Best Alternatives To Foundation
When you need a full-coverage base, foundation is typically the go-to product. But if you're looking for something that gives you a fresh-faced glow, that same, thick, opaque foundation isn't the answer. (Not to mention, many of the heavier foundations can lead to clogged pores and feel suffocating on your skin on hot, humid days.) That's where the best alternatives to foundation come in, which are lightweight formulas that offer sheer to medium coverage. Typically, they come in the form of tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and CC creams, with tinted serums being the newest product to enter the category.
