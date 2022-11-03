The Watcher isn’t going to stop watching anytime soon, and neither are fans of Netflix’s psychological thriller series. In a pretty surprising announcement, Netflix picked up The Watcher for a second season on Nov. 7, less than a month after the first season became a buzzy hit for the steamer. The real question is what The Watcher Season 2 will be about, since Season 1 already covered pretty much everything that happened in the real-life Watcher case. As fans mull over what this mysterious new season will look like, here’s everything we know so far about The Watcher Season 2.

