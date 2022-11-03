Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
CBS Sports
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Omaha live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks enter the 2022-23 college basketball season with some pretty high expectations after the program overcame North Carolina back in April to capture the national championship in New Orleans. The journey toward a potential back-to-back title gets started on Monday as Kansas hosts Omaha in its season-opener.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday
Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks. Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
CBS Sports
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return from suspension, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
CBS Sports
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Memphis Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Memphis was 22-11 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-78. Vanderbilt had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 75-73 by the Xavier Musketeers.
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Doubs (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Detroit. Doubs went down on the Packers' first play from scrimmage at the end of an 18-yard catch, hobbling to the sideline, having his right ankle examined and getting carted to the locker room afterward. With no chance to reenter this Week 9 contest, the offense will be down to Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving suspension: Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Nets guard's reinstatement
Boston Celtics forward, Jaylen Brown, who is a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, says that the union has issues with the requirements outlined for Kyrie Irving's reinstatement to the Brooklyn Nets. Furthermore, the Players Association plans to appeal Irving's suspension. In an interview with the Boston Globe...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry saves the day for skidding Warriors, torches Kings for 47 and makes a little history on the side
The Golden State Warriors entered Monday's game versus the Kings having lost five straight, and it was looking like it was about to be six. Then Stephen Curry decided that he's had just about enough, scoring 17 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Dubs from a double-digit deficit to a 116-113 victory.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Tua Tagovailoa top five, drop Adam Thielen, buy Christian Kirk
While we've tried to bury them before, it seems pretty obvious that the changing of the guard is happening at quarterback, whether Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson like it or not. What was less clear a couple of years ago was if we'd have any younger quarterbacks step up to take their place. After a slow start, Justin Fields is looking like he's well on his way, and Tua Tagovailoa looks like he's already there. Those are just a couple of the guys I wrote about in this week's Believe It or Not, let's start with Tagovailoa.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Starts new scoring streak
Pastrnak was credited with an assist during a 3-1 victory over the Blues on Monday. Pastrnak, who had a six-game point-scoring streak snapped on Saturday, returned to the scoresheet Monday with a primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's first-period marker. The 26-year-old right winger connected with DeBrusk on a backhand pass in the slot on the power play. Pastrnak, the Bruins' leading scorer with 20 points, added five shots during 19:03 of ice time, the most among the team's forwards.
CBS Sports
Panthers' DJ Moore: Disappears in blowout loss
Moore recorded two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. After a couple of encouraging performances with PJ Walker under center, Moore was quiet in Carolina's blowout loss. He didn't manage a reception until the third quarter with Baker Mayfield under center and was overshadowed by Terrace Marshall in garbage time. Moore has proven his talent when given a reasonable opportunity this season, but the state of the Panthers' offense makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
CBS Sports
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Team-high catch total in debut
Hockenson brought in all nine targets for 70 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. The newly acquired tight end made quite the splash in his first game in Minnesota, posting a team-high reception total while checking in second in yardage and targets to Justin Jefferson. Hockenson's robust usage and the fact he outpaced Adam Thielen by six receptions overall could signal the dawning of a new day in the Vikings offense, with head coach Kevin O'Connell apparently willing to deploy Hockenson as much more of a pass-catching asset than he did Irv Smith (ankle). Hockenson's first opportunity to build on the standout effort comes in a tough Week 10 road showdown against the Bills.
