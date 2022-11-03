Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Update: Alontae Taylor Injured
New Orleans Saints in-game injury update against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 9. Saints rookie Alontae Taylor was injured in the endzone after an incomplete pass from Jackson to Robinson on a 1st and 10 play at the 24 yard line. John Hendrix reports Taylor went into the Saints medical...
Tri-City Herald
Game Recap: Ravens Squish Saints With Ease on Monday Night Football
NEW ORLEANS -- After seeing a game in which all three phases got the job done last week, we saw the exact opposite on Monday night for the Saints. The team is now 3-6 after falling to the Ravens, and now there's just a ton of questions to be asked after their loss. To top it off, they had some majorNew O.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers have fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after losing to the Bengals, 42–21. Cooper joined the franchise in 2020 under former head coach Matt Rhule,...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut
It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers QB1 for Week 10 vs Falcons Revealed
Sam Darnold was activated to the team's 53-man roster on Monday morning but he won't be starting this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. And neither will Baker Mayfield, who threw a pair of touchdowns in relief in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, the Panthers are going...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
Tri-City Herald
Marvin Wilson Proves Proves he Can be Part of Committee to Replace Jordan Davis
Much was made of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming in Houston, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Eagles player to return to where he grew up. Marvin Wilson did as well. “Great to be back home,” said Wilson, who grew up on the north side of Houston, about 25-30 minutes from the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. “It meant a lot to me.”
Tri-City Herald
Frank Reich: ‘Offensively It Starts with Me’
The Indianapolis Colts were in need of a spark to keep their fleeting-playoff hopes alive. Instead, their hopes were dashed in a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was inserted into the starting lineup two-weeks ago in hopes his mobility could help protect an...
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as ‘A Place I Can Call Home’
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is near. According to a report by Jay Glazer on Sunday, the former Los Angeles Rams wide-out will be "ready and cleared by the end of this week," after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. With a host of NFL teams gearing...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers to get over that .500 mark for the first time since the 2017 season. … especially with Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta as he is coming off IR. Currently sitting at 4-4,...
Tri-City Herald
How the New York Giants Defense Has Been Different Under Wink Martindale
The New York Giants defense has been able to bend but not break most of the season. A major reason for the defense's success is their ability to utilize an abundance of defensive backs at any time during the game. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known as an attacking style,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates
The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith responds from worst pass, returns to greatness, Seahawks win 4th in a row
Geno Smith turned to his offensive teammates on the sideline. He tapped his chest. “It’s on me,” the quarterback told them. “I’ll take it. I’ll own it. And I’ll move on from it.”. He’d just thrown the worst pass of his surprising season, a...
Tri-City Herald
Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run
Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the oddest quarterback statistics we’ve ever seen … and that’s not a good thing. Aside from Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes, no other quarterback carried any fantasy squads to victory this week. And sure, six teams were on a bye, but nobody was pining for Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.
