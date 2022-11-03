ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros World Series Game 6 FREE live stream (11/5/22): How to watch, time, channel, details

That’s certainly the question on the mind of a majority of their fans after one of the postseason’s most exhilarating highs (five home runs in a 7-0 win in Game 3 on Tuesday night) were followed by consecutive nights of supreme disappointment, including being no-hit on Wednesday and then edged out on Thursday in a game where they had multiple chances but couldn’t deliver in the clutch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Suns vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
BetMGM Sportsbook delivers Bet $10, Win $200 on any NBA 3-pointer

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new customers looking for action with no real downside on the NBA can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200...
Colts fire coach Frank Reich, central Pa. native, as stagnant offense continues to sputter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich kept trying to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense. When nothing worked, it cost him his job. Less than one day after one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the Colts announced Monday they fired Reich after 4 1/2 seasons. Team officials are expected to address the decision later Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bills might have lost more than a game to the Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

