Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket. Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks, according to the latest monthly data from research firm Kantar. Sales of the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent as people looked to swap out items in their weekly shop with budget alternatives. Just over a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially – double the figure recorded last November, the...

38 MINUTES AGO