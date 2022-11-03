Read full article on original website
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss
Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
Annual supermarket bill to rise by £682 as food inflation hits new record
Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket. Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks, according to the latest monthly data from research firm Kantar. Sales of the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent as people looked to swap out items in their weekly shop with budget alternatives. Just over a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially – double the figure recorded last November, the...
