Slab BBQ
Slab BBQ has had three spots in the Austin area for a while now, including one off Research Blvd, one at Westgate Lanes, and another in Cedar Park. Now, they’ve opened their fourth location in Sunset Valley in South Austin, with the same loosely hip hop-themed menu (with things like the NOTORIOUS P.I.G. or the CHICKEN.W.A.) that showcases barbecue styles from all across the country, mostly in sandwich form. Of note: this is their first spot in a standalone building (the others are in strip malls and a bowling alley), complete with a patio and lots of outdoor seating.
Pinches Tacos
Joining the growing scene of East Austin taco trucks, Pinches Tacos is parked on the same lot as Revival Coffee on East 7th. Pinches serves tacos like asada, tripas, and al pastor, as well as birria and breakfast tacos. Sign up for our newsletter. Be the first to get expert...
Cauldron Coffee
Cauldron Coffee is a coffee shop and bar built in West Campus, built in a historic old building that’s played host to a number of spots over the last 150+ years, including a Baptist church, a grocery store, and a barbecue restaurant and cocktail bar. If that isn’t the most unusual evolution of an Austin building’s history, we’re not sure what is. While you probably don’t want to come here for church these days, you can get coffee, cocktails, and beer—all of which you can enjoy inside the renovated space, or in the beer garden outside.
Industry
Acting as a sort of tribute to service industry culture—casual, affordable, inclusive—Industry in Plaza Saltillo in East Austin is an all-day/late-night cafe, bar, and restaurant (the original location is in San Marcos). The menu is huge, spanning everything from tacos and chile rellenos to smoked chicken sandwiches and burgers—so it shouldn’t be hard to find something well suited to your friend group’s six different dietary needs.
Habanero Mexican Cafe
Waiting in line for food is a sport for people in Austin. Whether it’s for barbecue, tacos, or even a hot bowl of ramen noodles in the middle of the summer. We don’t always get the hype, but there are, of course, some exceptions, and Habanero Cafe is one of them. This old-school working class Mexican/Tex-Mex diner has been serving breakfast and lunch in South Austin for over 20 years, but it feels like it’s been there forever. It’s an institution. The restaurant is charming and simple, and we frequently go to Habanero Cafe because there’s some great no-nonsense Tex-Mex food to be had.
Polvos
Fajitas are the name of the game at Polvos, so much so that there’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to them. You can keep it classic with beef or chicken fajitas, venture into the sea with grilled fish and shrimp, or go all out with a “market price” ribeye. Whatever you decide on, it’ll come out on a dangerously-hot skillet, with a handful of house-made flour tortillas and a ticket to the salsa bar inside where you can mix and match to your heart’s delight, like a 12 year-old kid at a soda fountain.
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
