Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs

Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea

BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount

Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Jewelry Designer Who Makes $41,000 a Month From Her Side Hustle: I Only Work 3 Hours Per Day

When Nicole Tocci started turning vintage Chanel buttons into necklaces in 2016, she knew she had a business opportunity. But building her side hustle from scratch took time. First, Tocci started selling the jewelry at pop-up shows and in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based spray tan salon, Nikki Tans. Over the next four years, the necklaces gradually gained public interest.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...

