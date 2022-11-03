Read full article on original website
‘Create Adversity': Startup CEO on Raising Kids With an Entrepreneurial Mind
Ever since she was young, Cheryl Sew Hoy always knew she wanted to run her own business. "When teachers asked what's your ambition … and a lot of kids wanted to be doctors or lawyers. My ambition was [to be] a businesswoman," she told CNBC Make It. That childhood...
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk
Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
Twitter Rolls Out Changes for Some Users Ahead of Launching New Paid Verification System
Twitter began rolling out changes to its platform for some users on Saturday in preparation for the launch of its revamped subscription service Twitter Blue. Updates outlined in the App Store confirmed that users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue and receive a blue checkmark for $7.99 per month.
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Jewelry Designer Who Makes $41,000 a Month From Her Side Hustle: I Only Work 3 Hours Per Day
When Nicole Tocci started turning vintage Chanel buttons into necklaces in 2016, she knew she had a business opportunity. But building her side hustle from scratch took time. First, Tocci started selling the jewelry at pop-up shows and in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based spray tan salon, Nikki Tans. Over the next four years, the necklaces gradually gained public interest.
Elon Musk Bans Impersonation Without Parody Label on Twitter Raising Questions About Free Speech Commitment
After several celebrity and other high-profile Twitter users changed their accounts' appearance to mimic the social network's new owner Elon Musk, he called for a swift crackdown. Now, Elon Musk says, Twitter will permanently suspend accounts without warning if they engage in impersonation without a clear, parody label. Previously, Musk...
‘Organizations Are Scrambling': How HR Is Balancing Pay Transparency, a Volatile Job Market and Executive Demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. BioNTech (BNTX) – The drugmaker's shares slid 3.4% in the premarket despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Results were down sharply from a year ago, with both profit and revenue off more than 40% from 2021's third quarter.
Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Is the Biggest Ever—But Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary Disagree on What to Do If You Win
If you're lucky enough to win Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot draw — the biggest ever — you'll need to figure out what to do with all that money. Celebrity investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary have different takes on how to make the most of your winnings, although both advise against spending too much right away.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures were up Monday ahead of this week's congressional midterm elections and key inflation data. Tuesday's elections will determine which party will control Congress. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority...
