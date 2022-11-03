$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. This mixed-genre show will have darkwave and hip-hop from Louisville, plus post-punk from North Carolina. Trade plants and plant advice with fellow greenery lovers. TUESDAY, NOV. 8. Vote!. Locations vary; check here. Free | 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Stay...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO