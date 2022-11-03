ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Driver runs away after crashing bus with teens inside, NJ officials say. He faces DUI

A bus driver taking high school students to school crashed into a vehicle — then ran away, leaving the teens alone inside, New Jersey prosecutors say. He is accused of driving intoxicated during the hit-and-run crash the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, which didn’t specify the substance.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two injured in knife assault in Morris County

DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were injured following a knife assault early Sunday morning in Dover, according to police. On November 6, at around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street for a reported altercation between multiple men, police said.
DOVER, NJ
police1.com

Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 7:25...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ucnj.org

Crime Scene Unit Officers Cisneros & Garrido complete the NJ State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course

Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli and Union County Commissioner Lourdes Leon would like to congratulate Crime Scene Unit Officers Giovanni Cisneros and Suzette Garrido on successful completion of the 7-week New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course. This 7-week program is an intense 280-hour course that covers fingerprint identification,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting

Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 93, struck and killed by vehicle in East Orange

A 93-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange on Saturday, authorities said. Earnest Green was hit around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Green, of East Orange, was...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
News 12

Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy