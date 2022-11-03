NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.

