Raleigh News & Observer
Driver runs away after crashing bus with teens inside, NJ officials say. He faces DUI
A bus driver taking high school students to school crashed into a vehicle — then ran away, leaving the teens alone inside, New Jersey prosecutors say. He is accused of driving intoxicated during the hit-and-run crash the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, which didn’t specify the substance.
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
2 officers injured, multiple cars struck in Jersey City police crash
A Jersey City police officer lost control of his police SUV while responding to a call, crashing into three parked cars and sending his partner and himself to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred at 4:33 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard between Wade Street and Warner Avenue, the crash...
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
wrnjradio.com
Two injured in knife assault in Morris County
DOVER, NJ (Morris County) – Two people were injured following a knife assault early Sunday morning in Dover, according to police. On November 6, at around 1:18 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Blackwell Street near Mercer Street for a reported altercation between multiple men, police said.
police1.com
Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot
NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting
Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 7:25...
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
ucnj.org
Crime Scene Unit Officers Cisneros & Garrido complete the NJ State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course
Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli and Union County Commissioner Lourdes Leon would like to congratulate Crime Scene Unit Officers Giovanni Cisneros and Suzette Garrido on successful completion of the 7-week New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course. This 7-week program is an intense 280-hour course that covers fingerprint identification,...
Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting
Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
Man, 93, struck and killed by vehicle in East Orange
A 93-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange on Saturday, authorities said. Earnest Green was hit around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Green, of East Orange, was...
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
Deer caused crash 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
Paterson school bus driver charged with 42 counts of child endangerment
A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while driving a school bus transporting students to the Passaic County Technical Institute, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, has been charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of...
Congers Woman Killed After Jeep Crashes Into Tree In New City
A woman was killed after her Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Congers Road in New City. The first responding officers found a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee which had sustained significant...
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
