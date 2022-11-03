Read full article on original website
Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is top of mind heading into the rest of the week. There will be clear enough skies to view the lunar eclipse at 4-6am. Tomorrow is when we’ll first feel impacts from Nicole. A strong pressure gradient between a surface high and Nicole will help kick up northeast winds. 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20 tomorrow. Skies stay mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. No weather problems as you cast your ballots.
Tracking Invest 98L
Near record heat to end the weekend. Albany got to 86 degrees, tying a record. Valdosta and Bainbridge hit 88 degrees. Fitzgerald got to 87 degrees. Afternoon highs tomorrow will be similar to what we got today. Everywhere should stay dry tomorrow. It’ll just be full on November warmth.
Bryan Walk
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
Jay Randall Walk
Tracking the Tropics: Southwest Georgia could see impacts from newly-named Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of southwest Georgia on Friday. Up to an inch of rain is possible in Albany. Areas east of I-75 could get more than 2′'. Rain will start late Wednesday to early Thursday. Winds could...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
southgatv.com
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
wfxl.com
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Lee County officials encourage residents to support local infrastructure with their vote
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - With less than 24 hours before Election Day, you might be reviewing sample ballots to prepare. For those voting in Lee County, what else besides candidates will you have a say in on Tuesday?. If you haven’t cast your ballot yet and you’re headed to the...
Americus distillery earns top awards
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery is the oldest operation in Georgia to win two top Bourbon Whiskey awards. Southern hospitality and friendship are what Thirteenth Colony hopes customers will feel when they taste their distilled spirits. Thirteenth Colony is the oldest operating distillery since prohibition. And they are...
Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
