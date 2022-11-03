ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Deadline

Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day

Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Voters in Boebert's district are over her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Miami

EU Says It Has Serious Concerns About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
Nymag.com

Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans

A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
FLORIDA STATE

