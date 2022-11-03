Read full article on original website
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump's 2 Weeks Before Midterms
Republicans are currently favored to win the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate is a toss-up.
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
Fact Check: Biden Says U.S. Inflation Lowest of 'Almost Any Major Country'
President Joe Biden, seeking to bolster his economic credentials ahead of the midterms, has made similar claims before. But his reasoning is a little muddy.
Liberals rage after New York Times reports on Biden's ‘verbal fumbles': 'Trying to destroy us'
The New York Times generated controversy among Twitter users Tuesday after reporting about the "verbal fumbles" President Joe Biden made in a recent speech.
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
White House is forced to DELETE fact-checked tweet claiming Biden has given American seniors the biggest boost in Social Security in 10 years
The White House was forced into an embarrassing Twitter climbdown on Tuesday, deleting a tweet that claimed President Joe Biden was responsible for seniors getting the biggest increase in Social Security checks in a decade. As fact checkers were quick to point out, the increase is based on the rate...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Biden claims Republicans will cut Social Security and Medicare. Will they?
Among President Joe Biden's most potent midterm talking points is that Medicare and Social Security — long considered the untouchable third rail of American politics — are under threat if Republicans take control of Congress.
Bill Maher Looks Toward A Grim Future As Democrat Shellacking Looms On Election Day
Bill Maher instinctively knows what doom awaits Democrats on Tuesday’s Election Day, as polling indicates an arrow pointing down for Big Blue, So despite a few jokes at the top of the show, he spent the bulk of Friday’s Real Time trying to figure out how things went so wrong for an administration that came into office with the most votes in history and control of the legislative branch. This week’s panel discussion included senior political correspondent for The New York Times and author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, and The Washington Post columnist and host of CNN’s...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Biden snubs more than half of key swing states in long-shot war against DeSantis
A week before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden heads to Florida to prop up two trailing Democratic candidates while bypassing a number of swing states with more competitive races. Biden’s trip to Florida puts him in direct competition with two of the most important Republican leaders in the country,...
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
EU Says It Has Serious Concerns About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
Trump’s Rumored 2024 Kickoff Could Mean Trouble for Republicans
A loudly barking dog that has quieted down as the midterm elections approach their omega point is the de facto head of the Republican Party — Donald Trump. While he was ubiquitous during primary season, when he was emblazoning a host of candidates with his brand, he appears to have heard the whispered pleas or silent prayers of Republicans that he keep a lower profile so that the midterms could be a straight referendum on Joe Biden and his (allegedly) socialist Democrats. Yes, he’s doing last-minute rallies for favored candidates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and dubious events in the early presidential states of Florida and Iowa. But for a world-class narcissist like the 45th president, this level of activity is almost restrained — if not at all selfless.
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
'We the Democrats' are 'the ones that are fiscally responsible,' Biden says
President Joe Biden said his party is the most fiscally responsible in remarks Monday to Democratic staff and volunteers ahead of the midterm elections.
