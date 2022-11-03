LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.

