FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash involving 6 vehicles, including dumptruck, shuts down US-52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Roads are back open. Winston-Salem police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision, involving six vehicles, one of which is a dump truck. According to a news release, officers responded to the incident on US-52 between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road. Inside lanes of US-52 South and...
WXII 12
Forsyth County deputies search for suspect after two shot at a home in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Weatherton Drive around 5 a.m. Monday. Click on the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12...
WXII 12
Car crashes into home on Peach Orchard Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car hit a home in Greensboro earlier this afternoon. The crash happened on Peach Orchard Drive. The driver suffered minor injuries. Greensboro Fire Department helped the driver as they were briefly stuck after the crash. They have been treated at the hospital.
WXII 12
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
WXII 12
2 years later, mother of Fred Cox 'still searching' for closure; balloon release planned
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday will mark two years since a Davidson County deputy shot and killed 18-year-old Frederick Cox. A balloon release scheduled on Tuesday will shed light on the case and the growing gun violence in the Piedmont Triad. Cox was killed at a funeral service in...
WXII 12
North Carolina, Triad authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.
WXII 12
Grimsley mother defends herself against charges stemming from high school fight, claims her daughter was bullied
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Grimsley High School mother, facing assault and trespassing charges for a fight on campus last week, is telling WXII her side of the story. Laquita Sims claims her child had been bullied for several weeks leading up to the incident last Thursday. "I'm happier for...
WXII 12
25 year-old man in critical condition after being shot in the head
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Winston-Salem. Police said they received a call just after 2 a.m. Sunday about the man shot to the head, as he arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Officers said he was taken...
WXII 12
Greensboro Police: Officer shoots armed person during investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after an officer shot Johnmaine Rogers. Police said officers were doing a routine patrol around 11 p.m. Friday when they noticed what they called a "suspicious vehicle" in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Market Street near South Greene Street.
WXII 12
Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
WXII 12
Lexington crews put out house fire, no one injured
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house on Cotton Grove Road, according to Lexington fire department. It happened at 6 p.m. on Friday. Officials said the single-family home was damaged, but no one was injured. When crews arrived, they said the house was taken by...
WXII 12
Burlington police arrest man after victim found stabbed to death
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested one day after a man was found dead. Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street, near Morehead Street, around 8 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person in cardiac arrest. There, officers found Andrew Daniel, 45, dead. Initially,...
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist church and University donate funds for racial justice work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Baptist church and Wake Forest University School of Divinity started a new scholarship to students to support racial justice work. The Wake Forest Baptist church endowed fund will also go towards the meals on wheels ministry with senior services. Students qualify if they...
WXII 12
Wake Forest University welcomes new women's basketball coach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Demon Deacons' women's basketball team tips off a new season Monday night. Coach Megan Gebbia tells us about how excited the team is.
WXII 12
First time American voters share their experience as they casted their first ballot ever
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the city of Greensboro organized a voting party to celebrate naturalized Americans as they exercised their right to vote for the first time. Former refugees and immigrants gathered downtown outside of the Guilford County Board of Election to make their voices heard during the midterm elections.
