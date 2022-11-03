ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, NC

Car crashes into home on Peach Orchard Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car hit a home in Greensboro earlier this afternoon. The crash happened on Peach Orchard Drive. The driver suffered minor injuries. Greensboro Fire Department helped the driver as they were briefly stuck after the crash. They have been treated at the hospital.
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
North Carolina, Triad authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.
Greensboro Police: Officer shoots armed person during investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after an officer shot Johnmaine Rogers. Police said officers were doing a routine patrol around 11 p.m. Friday when they noticed what they called a "suspicious vehicle" in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Market Street near South Greene Street.
Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
Lexington crews put out house fire, no one injured

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house on Cotton Grove Road, according to Lexington fire department. It happened at 6 p.m. on Friday. Officials said the single-family home was damaged, but no one was injured. When crews arrived, they said the house was taken by...
Burlington police arrest man after victim found stabbed to death

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested one day after a man was found dead. Burlington Police responded to the 600 block of Broad Street, near Morehead Street, around 8 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person in cardiac arrest. There, officers found Andrew Daniel, 45, dead. Initially,...
