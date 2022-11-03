ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed to death in Owings Mills, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Owings Mills. In a Tweet, police say that homicide detectives are at the scene of a stabbing in the 10500 of Reisterstown Road. Police say one man has been pronounced dead. Police also say that they believe this is an isolated incident.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Nottingham MD

Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95

BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
KINGSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot during road rage attack in Frederick County, Md., say police

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg during a road rage attack in Frederick County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police. Police say the woman was traveling north on Interstate 270 near mile marker 26 at about 7:45 p.m. on November 6 when the suspect was driving behind her, flashing high beams.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Northwest Regional Park – Owings Mills, MD

A new Ravens-themed playground recently opened in Baltimore County, Maryland. Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills is now home to a playground that is part of the NFL Play 60 Initiative. The park also features a football field and baseball fields. The playground is easy to access from the front...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Record Breaking Temps Monday; Back To November Chill Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps stay well above average this afternoon. We could see our record high for the day broken, just two years after it was broken before. May be a one club wind this afternoon on the golf course with the wind picking up later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy