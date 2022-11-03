JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville. The event will take place at the NC Works Career Center at 461 Western Blvd #106, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO