Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting in Win for New York AG

Election 2022: GOP predicting wins, Dems brace for setbacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden’s presidency. Democrats were braced...
Trump aides scrambled to stop him announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the election: Report
The former president has long been stirring rumours off another bid for office, but has so far restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.
NBC Los Angeles
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's Top Donors Privately Sound Alarm Over GOP Candidate Lee Zeldin Surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
