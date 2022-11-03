ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Get ready. Freezing temperatures to follow heavy rain, wind this weekend in Olympia

By Martín Bilbao
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cKZZ_0ixnMKrB00

Forecasters are warning Olympia residents that they are likely to face heavy rain, gusty winds and increased risk of flooding through Saturday morning.

All the rain can be attributed to an atmospheric river, according to The National Weather Service in Seattle. Meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said its normal to see this phenomenon around this time of year.

“It’s a stream of moisture from the Pacific Ocean that’s focused across, in this case, western Washington, bringing us heavy rain,” DeFlitch said. “We do see a number of atmospheric rivers each winter. This is the first significant one.”

After a late Thursday start, rain will likely intensify and cause rivers to rapidly rise across western Washington. The NWS says risks will be most pronounced along rivers that originate in the central and northern cascades as well as the Olympics.

In the Olympia area, the forecast indicates temperatures will reach the high 50s on Friday before bottoming out in the low 40s overnight. Rainfall could total between 2-4 inches in the Olympia area from Thursday to Saturday evening, DeFlitch said.

Meanwhile, peak wind gusts could range between 35 to 45 miles per hour, DeFlitch said.

“The period of the strongest winds is likely going to be Friday afternoon and then through Friday evening before tapering off Friday night and Saturday morning,” DeFlitch said.

Wind conditions may calm a bit on Saturday when the atmospheric river is expected to shift south. But the NWS says cold air will move into the area by Sunday, with lows in mid-30s.

Freezing temperatures may arrive by Monday night, according to the forecast. By mid-next week, DeFlitch said the Olympia area will likely see highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid-20s.

DeFlitch called these temperatures “unseasonably chilly” for this time of year in Olympia.

Chances of rain will likely persist through at least Wednesday, according to the forecast.

What impacts can you expect?

Heavy rain may flood low-lying areas, underpasses and other places with poor drainage or clogged storm drains, according to the NWS.

Additionally, the rain will likely cause more vehicle accidents and delay travel. The NWS says drivers should brace for poor visibility and be wary of water ponds on roadways.

River flooding may affect residential and urban areas as well. Farmland will likely be inundated, and roads may be closed.

Meanwhile, gusty winds may down trees, limbs and powerlines. DeFlitch said residents should prepare for potential power outages.

This relatively abrupt change may endanger vulnerable groups, including people experiencing homelessness and those who cannot access adequate heating.

In mountain areas with burn scars, the NWS says heavy rains could cause flash flooding and debris flows.

The forecast indicates snow levels will likely drop to 2,000-3,000 feet Saturday. From Sunday onward, snow levels may reach 500-1,500 feet, the NWS says.

As a result, people traveling through the Cascade passes can expect snow-covered roads and minor travel delays starting Saturday.

Comments / 5

John Jc Harrington
4d ago

Atmospheric River,.........No Dude, it's just a rainy day in Western Washington. Don't let weather hurt your feelings.

Reply
5
 

