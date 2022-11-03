ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida

Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Connecticut

Feds Announce Seizure of $3.36 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen a Decade Ago From Illegal Silk Road Marketplace—the Second-Largest Crypto Recovery

James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the theft of about $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013. This is the federal government's second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy