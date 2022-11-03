Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG

Read full article on original website
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Trump aides scrambled to stop him announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the election: Report
The former president has long been stirring rumours off another bid for office, but has so far restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.
Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump reportedly considered whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
Election 2022: GOP predicting wins, Dems brace for setbacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden’s presidency. Democrats were braced...
Ex-Obama Advisor Says Global Events Are Overshadowing Climate Change Efforts: ‘We Are Not Acting Swiftly Enough'
"We are not acting swiftly enough, and the impacts and the danger [are] … overtaking our efforts," Alice Hill says. Hill, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, made her comments during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. COP27, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is taking place...
House Speaker Pelosi Says Attack on Husband Will Affect Decision on Remaining in Leadership
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview said the recent brutal home invasion attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in the Democratic leadership in Congress. But Pelosi did not say in that CNN interview whether she would leave or stay in the leadership.
‘Organizations Are Scrambling': How HR Is Balancing Pay Transparency, a Volatile Job Market and Executive Demands
A lot has changed since Cassandra Rose first started working in HR 20 years ago. Until recently, it was common practice to ask applicants how much they currently earn in order to set their pay at a new company. Rose remembers being asked those questions as a job applicant herself.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls Wells Fargo CEO ‘Evasive,' Presses Bank for Fraud Complaints on Zelle Payment Platform
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote to the CEOs of Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services, the parent company Zelle, to request more data on fraud and scam claims on the money sharing platform. Warren said that complaints by Wells Fargo customers were more than twice as high than as it...
Feds Announce Seizure of $3.36 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen a Decade Ago From Illegal Silk Road Marketplace—the Second-Largest Crypto Recovery
James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in the theft of about $3.36 billion in bitcoin stolen from the illegal Silk Road marketplace, which the FBI shut down in 2013. This is the federal government's second-largest seizure of cryptocurrency, following the $3.6 billion in stolen crypto linked...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize.
