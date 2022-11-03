Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM
Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin Republicans rally on election eve in Kenosha
Republicans running for high-profile federal, state and local positions rallied in Kenosha County on the eve of the midterm elections, encouraging residents to make the state part of a “red wave.”. Republicans gathered Monday night for a rally held at the city’s popular Brat Stop venue, 12304 75th St....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assembly District 64: McGuire vs. Hibsch rematch
RACINE AND KENOSHA — The 2022 general election race for the 64th Assembly District is a rematch between Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Ed Hibsch. The election is this Tuesday (Nov. 8). The 64th District straddles Racine and Kenosha Counties. The Racine County portion includes portions of the City...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ voters march to the polls on final day of early voting
MILWAUKEE — On the last day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin, NextGen America held a final push to the polls for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community. Held at This Is It, one of the city’s oldest LGBTQ bars, the event had food, a 360 photo booth and music to encourage voters to drop their ballots.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Leaders of Kenosha educates the community ahead of the midterm elections | WUWM 89.7 FM
The midterm elections are here, and there is an organization in Kenosha working to engage Black and Brown voters. Leaders of Kenosha (LOK) aims to be a conduit for transformative social justice. They do this by empowering and engaging Black Americans and their communities. The organization emerged two years ago...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County village that couple denied right to vote appeals ruling that it was wrong
RAYMOND — Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign’s hottest issues appears to have been decided believedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled in Berman’s favor on the issue of whether she...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around...
Racine & Me: Meet Micah Olsan
Racine & Me: Meet Micah Olsan
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — Micah Olsan joined us for Ra- Sing & Me this week!. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video. Olsan has a new EP currently being recorded at the Wisconsin Academy of Music studio....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Union Grove 2022 Christmas Decorating contest registration now open
UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorating Contest for 2022 wants to see your best holiday decorations. Residents in the Union Grove area are welcome to register to participate in the contest. If you want to take your shot at winning the title...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
KENOSHA, Wis. — At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, gravesites now sit bare and mementos and flowers are piled up in and beside dumpsters. Among the debris are pulled-up perennial flowers, photos, teddy bears, broken angel statues, and crosses. Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
South Shore Fire Department’s first-ever chief has died
MOUNT PLEASANT — Bill Bouma, the South Shore Fire Department’s first-ever chief, has died. Bill Bouma. Photo Tuesday October 14, 2008. / Mark Hertzberg Journal Times. Bouma retired Oct. 4, 2012, after serving as the first chief of South Shore following the merger of the Sturtevant Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, which he had also been chief of.
Elna E. (Caldart) Vernezze
Elna E. (Caldart) Vernezze
KENOSHA—Elna E. (Caldart) Vernezze, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, while surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on August 15, 1936, in Kenosha, WI to the late Donald and Esther (Zirbel) Caldart. Growing up in Kenosha, she met...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mahone Fund, Gateway Technical College, The Bartolotta Restaurants partner on unique benefit dinner Nov. 9
A special, popup chef demonstration and gourmet dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will benefit the community causes supported by the Kenosha-based Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund. “Gateway Technical College Culinary Arts Presents an Evening with The Bartolotta Restaurants: A Benefit for the Mahone Fund” will be held in Gateway’s Breakwater Dining Room in the Lake Building, 1001 S. Main St., Racine.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How to Watch Purdue Basketball’s 2022-23 Season Opener Against Milwaukee on Tuesday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The long-awaited return of the 2022-23 college basketball season is finally upon us, and Purdue is ready to open its new campaign with a home matchup with Milwaukee on Tuesday inside Mackey Arena. The team is coming off a 102-57 exhibition win over Truman State...
Santiago T. Sy, Md Obituary
Santiago T. Sy, Md Obituary
Santiago T Sy, MD, 84, of Greendale, died at home on November 1st, lovingly surrounded by family. A resident of Milwaukee County for 53 years, Santiago was born in 1938 to the late Sy Tiong Tat and Tan Chu Gui in Quezon Province, Philippines. His family fled to Manila during World War II; he was orphaned and raised in the protection of his elder brothers. He obtained a medical degree from Far Eastern University while working with his brothers to establish the family businesses Globe Hardware and Globesco Paint Company. He immigrated to the United States in 1968 for pediatric residency training. He served generations of families at his pediatric practice in Greenfield until his retirement in 2018. He is survived by Lynn, his devoted wife of 47 years, daughters Mary Ehlenbach (William), Olivia Adams (Christian), Kimberly Trinh-Sy (Jeff) , and grandchildren Madeleine, Bethany, and Phoebe Ehlenbach, Wesley and Isadora Adams, and Dorothy and Walter Trinh-Sy. He is also survived by cousin Crisanto Sy (Carmen), sisters-in-law Soledad, Benita, and Lea Sy, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Santiago is preceded in death by his parents, sister So Tin, brothers Victoriano, Cipriano, Emiliano, Leoncio, Mariano, sister Rosita Ku, sisters-in-law Siok Chin and King Hua, brother-in-law Ku Tiong Lam, and dear friend Gary Cabatingan. Visitation will be November 21 at 3 pm followed by a celebration of life at 5 pm at Krause Funeral Home (12401 W National Ave, New Berlin). In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association or Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee are appreciated.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine
4 Bedroom Home in Racine
Four bedroom 1468 sq foot Aluminum sided bungalow in Racine’s desirable Southside. Gleaming hardwood floors, built-in china cabinets in dining room, spacious bedrooms, large upper family room for kids study room or game room, updated windows in upper level, fenced in back yard with beautiful plantings, 1.5 car garage and front porch. Convenient location for family living close to bike trail and parks.
Joanne G. (Thomey) Lee
Joanne G. (Thomey) Lee
Joanne G. (Thomey) Lee, passed away at Aurora Hospital, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 17, 1942 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Edna (Bedrosian) Thomey. She attended schools in Kenosha. Joanne enjoyed crocheting, quilting and making Christmas...
