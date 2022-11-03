Santiago T Sy, MD, 84, of Greendale, died at home on November 1st, lovingly surrounded by family. A resident of Milwaukee County for 53 years, Santiago was born in 1938 to the late Sy Tiong Tat and Tan Chu Gui in Quezon Province, Philippines. His family fled to Manila during World War II; he was orphaned and raised in the protection of his elder brothers. He obtained a medical degree from Far Eastern University while working with his brothers to establish the family businesses Globe Hardware and Globesco Paint Company. He immigrated to the United States in 1968 for pediatric residency training. He served generations of families at his pediatric practice in Greenfield until his retirement in 2018. He is survived by Lynn, his devoted wife of 47 years, daughters Mary Ehlenbach (William), Olivia Adams (Christian), Kimberly Trinh-Sy (Jeff) , and grandchildren Madeleine, Bethany, and Phoebe Ehlenbach, Wesley and Isadora Adams, and Dorothy and Walter Trinh-Sy. He is also survived by cousin Crisanto Sy (Carmen), sisters-in-law Soledad, Benita, and Lea Sy, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Santiago is preceded in death by his parents, sister So Tin, brothers Victoriano, Cipriano, Emiliano, Leoncio, Mariano, sister Rosita Ku, sisters-in-law Siok Chin and King Hua, brother-in-law Ku Tiong Lam, and dear friend Gary Cabatingan. Visitation will be November 21 at 3 pm followed by a celebration of life at 5 pm at Krause Funeral Home (12401 W National Ave, New Berlin). In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Association or Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee are appreciated.

