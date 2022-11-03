Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17
In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
Tri-City Herald
‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
Tri-City Herald
Tar Heel legend named Colts interim head coach
Former North Carolina center and Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday has been named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after Frank Reich was relieved of his duties early Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2007 Offensive Lineman of the Year will return to Lucas Oil Stadium, as...
Tri-City Herald
Marvin Wilson Proves Proves he Can be Part of Committee to Replace Jordan Davis
Much was made of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming in Houston, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Eagles player to return to where he grew up. Marvin Wilson did as well. “Great to be back home,” said Wilson, who grew up on the north side of Houston, about 25-30 minutes from the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. “It meant a lot to me.”
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
Tri-City Herald
Anthony Rizzo Opts Out of Contract With Yankees, Entering Free Agency
Anthony Rizzo is officially a free agent. The first baseman has opted out of his contract with the Yankees, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Following the 2021 season, Rizzo's first taste of playing time in the Bronx after he was acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, the first baseman signed a two-year deal worth $32 million. That contract included an opt-out clause for 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Rams Sean McVay Admits Unprecedented Adversity: ‘No Question’
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, known in the NFL as an offensive mastermind, once saw his team score just three points in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. McVay and the Rams lost 16-13 to Brady once again on Sunday, though this...
Tri-City Herald
Frank Reich: ‘Offensively It Starts with Me’
The Indianapolis Colts were in need of a spark to keep their fleeting-playoff hopes alive. Instead, their hopes were dashed in a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was inserted into the starting lineup two-weeks ago in hopes his mobility could help protect an...
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out, Includes Cowboys as ‘A Place I Can Call Home’
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. is near. According to a report by Jay Glazer on Sunday, the former Los Angeles Rams wide-out will be "ready and cleared by the end of this week," after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. With a host of NFL teams gearing...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut
It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers have fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after losing to the Bengals, 42–21. Cooper joined the franchise in 2020 under former head coach Matt Rhule,...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
Tri-City Herald
Game Recap: Ravens Squish Saints With Ease on Monday Night Football
NEW ORLEANS -- After seeing a game in which all three phases got the job done last week, we saw the exact opposite on Monday night for the Saints. The team is now 3-6 after falling to the Ravens, and now there's just a ton of questions to be asked after their loss. To top it off, they had some majorNew O.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Update: Alontae Taylor Injured
New Orleans Saints in-game injury update against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 9. Saints rookie Alontae Taylor was injured in the endzone after an incomplete pass from Jackson to Robinson on a 1st and 10 play at the 24 yard line. John Hendrix reports Taylor went into the Saints medical...
Tri-City Herald
The Wildest Quotes From Jim Irsay, Jeff Saturday’s Colts Press Conference
On Monday, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, and named former player and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as his interim replacement. It was, to say the least, a puzzling decision. Saturday spent 13 years with the Colts as a player before transitioning to a media role. He’s never...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in...
Tri-City Herald
How the New York Giants Defense Has Been Different Under Wink Martindale
The New York Giants defense has been able to bend but not break most of the season. A major reason for the defense's success is their ability to utilize an abundance of defensive backs at any time during the game. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known as an attacking style,...
Tri-City Herald
Report: D’Andre Swift Will Be Used in ‘Limited Role’ against Packers
The Detroit Lions will have the services of running back D'Andre Swift against the Green Bay Packers. Swift was listed as questionable in the team's final injury report ahead of the Lions Week 9 divisional matchup against the Packers. According to ESPN, the speedy running back is expected to suit...
