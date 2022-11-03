ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are accused of trying to destroy evidence and getting rid of the body after a man was stabbed to death. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: 1 person seriously injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Hilltop Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue around 2:32 p.m. Police said one victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot, killed in Clinton Township area of Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Clinton Township Saturday morning. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue W around 5:20 a.m., and medics took a man to the hospital where he later died.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Thousands of Franklin County voters head to the polls on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The line of early voters wrapped around the Franklin County Board of Elections building on Sunday. According to Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections, about 4,000 people were expected to vote on Sunday. As of Saturday evening, he said about 43,000 people voted in person at the Board of Elections' office on Morse Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Kickoff time set for Ohio State Indiana game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The kickoff time is set for Ohio State to face off against Indiana on Nov. 12. FOX announced that the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will take the field at noon that day and will be part of their Big Noon Kickoff show. It's the second...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Day was more than willing to take the win and move on from this one. The way the wind was blowing and rain was falling, it was hard to blame the coach. Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2...
COLUMBUS, OH

