Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cwcolumbus.com
17-year-old shot at car meet in east Columbus early Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and chest four times by an unknown person while walking with friends at a car meet early Sunday morning, police said. The victim and his friends were walking in a parking lot in the 4000 block of...
cwcolumbus.com
2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are accused of trying to destroy evidence and getting rid of the body after a man was stabbed to death. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 1 person seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Hilltop Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue around 2:32 p.m. Police said one victim was taken to...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot, killed in Clinton Township area of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Clinton Township Saturday morning. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue W around 5:20 a.m., and medics took a man to the hospital where he later died.
cwcolumbus.com
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
cwcolumbus.com
One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
cwcolumbus.com
Thousands of Franklin County voters head to the polls on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The line of early voters wrapped around the Franklin County Board of Elections building on Sunday. According to Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections, about 4,000 people were expected to vote on Sunday. As of Saturday evening, he said about 43,000 people voted in person at the Board of Elections' office on Morse Road.
cwcolumbus.com
Kickoff time set for Ohio State Indiana game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The kickoff time is set for Ohio State to face off against Indiana on Nov. 12. FOX announced that the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will take the field at noon that day and will be part of their Big Noon Kickoff show. It's the second...
cwcolumbus.com
Williams runs for 2 TDs, No. 2 Ohio St gets by Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Day was more than willing to take the win and move on from this one. The way the wind was blowing and rain was falling, it was hard to blame the coach. Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 2...
cwcolumbus.com
TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 12 OSU players out against Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the Buckeyes face Northwestern Saturday. Smith-Njigba has been out since the Iowa game, and Henderson played last week against Penn State. Head coach Rayn Day said earlier this week he thinks...
Comments / 0