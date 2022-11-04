Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 10

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverside’s Sam Hughes works out on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in North Sewickley.

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 10:

Sam Hughes

Riverside, sr., QB/MLB

Hughes threw for 228 yards and a touchdown last week as Riverside shut out Ellwood City, 28-0. He also surpassed 1,000 passing yards for the season. The Panthers (5-4) drew the No. 14 seed and play at No. 3 Sto-Rox (7-2) in the Class 2A first round Friday.

Xavier Nelson

Bishop Canevin, sr., WR/CB

Nelson caught four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Carlynton. He also surpassed a milestone, entering the playoffs with 32 receptions for 1,001 yards and 14 TDs. The top-seeded Crusaders (9-1) will host No. 16 Jeannette (3-7) at Peters Township in the first round Friday night.

Matt Sieg

Fort Cherry, fr., QB

Sieg ran for 363 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries and also completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards and a score as Fort Cherry beat Burgettstown, 48-34, last week. The freshman has run for 1,504 yards and 26 TDs this season and also has thrown for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns. The No. 6-seeded Rangers (7-3) host No. 11 Monessen (6-4) on Friday night in the Class A first round.

Jake Wolfe

Montour, jr., QB

Wolfe threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns as Montour edged West Allegheny, 21-20, in overtime last week. The junior signal-caller has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 15 scores for the No. 8-seeded Spartans (6-4), who will host No. 9 Hampton (5-5) in the Class 4A first round Friday.

