ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Two San Antonio-area power plants are among the worst U.S. sites for coal ash contamination

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGztY_0ixnLfEX00
The San Miguel Power Plant, located an hour South of San Antonio was named one of the most-contaminated coal-ash waste sites in the country in a new report.
A new study pegs a pair of San Antonio-area utilities as operators of two of the nation's most-contaminated coal ash waste dumps.

The Poisonous Coverup report by Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) and Earthjustice names San Miguel Electric Cooperative's plant, an hour south of the Alamo City, as the location of the nation's most contaminated coal ash site. Meanwhile, city-owned utility CPS Energy's Calaveras Power Station, located on the South Side, ranked 94th on the watchdog groups' list.


Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal to generate power. Power plants often unload the waste into on-site detention ponds that can leach toxic chemicals into the groundwater.

The EPA created the first federal rules ordering cleanup of coal ash dumps seven years ago. However, only half of power plants that are contaminating groundwater have agreed that cleanup is needed, according to the report's authors. Indeed, 96% of plants aren't proposing any groundwater treatment, they add.

“In every state where coal is burned, power companies are violating federal health protections,” Earthjustice Senior Attorney Lisa Evans said in a statement. “Coal plant owners are ignoring the law and avoiding cleanup because they don’t want to pay for it. Coal ash waste is causing widespread water contamination that threatens drinking water supplies and the environment.”

In an emailed statement, San Miguel Electric Cooperative said it works with environmental regulators to be a good steward. It said the study doesn't take into account that the groundwater at its site isn't used for drinking.

CPS Energy also provided a written statement. Utility officials said a third-party analysis of its storage units at the Calaveras plant found that they're in compliance with environmental rules.

The utilities' two facilities are among 15 Lone Star State plants whose coal ash waste sites have contaminated groundwater, according to the report. Texas is tied for the third most contamination sites among all U.S. states. The authors based their research on environmental monitoring data filed by power plants nationwide.

The groundwater at the San Miguel site has levels of a dozen toxic substances higher than safe limits, according to analysis by Earthjustice and EIP. The level of cobalt alone exceeds the limit by 488 times.

While San Miguel has said it plans to close the ponds at its power plant, the report's authors say that those efforts don't go far enough, since the cooperative doesn't plan to remove ash from one that may be sitting in groundwater.

In its statement, San Miguel said the report makes an "inappropriate" inference that the groundwater at the site is risky by comparing it to the EPA's drinking water standards.

"This appears to be an intentional omission, indicating EIP’s clear purpose of triggering fear and suspicion, as opposed to presenting a balanced view of the facts," said Mike Nasi, environmental counsel for San Miguel.

CPS's Calaveras site reported quantities of nine toxic substances — including beryllium, boron, lead and lithium — that are over safe levels, according to the report.

In its statement, CPS said the third-party review of its facility found that it doesn't pose a threat to groundwater.

Abel Russ, EIP's senior attorney and co-author of the report, warned that groundwater contamination will worsen if companies and regulators don't move to rein in the problem.

“We have an opportunity to clean these sites up before they create a much larger problem," he said. "If the industry would simply follow the rules, we could make significant progress.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What is Port San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve driven on Highway 90 in San Antonio, you’ve likely seen the signs directing you to exit at General Hudnell Drive and Port San Antonio. The majority of people pass the exit and never look back, but in this story, we didn’t.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

DPS officials confirm cause of rollover accident on I-35

La Salle County, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details regarding the rollover accident that left a man in critical condition Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a tanker truck was traveling south on I-35 near mile marker 45 when the front left tire blew out causing the vehicle to skit towards the median and roll over multiple times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Sources: San Antonio councilman suspect in hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is being investigated for his possible role in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night near his North Side home, sources tell KSAT. A San Antonio Police officer found the District 10 Councilman lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol, after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
620
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy