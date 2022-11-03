Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released
A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.
ComicBook
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
ComicBook
Puma Officially Reveals Pokemon Collaboration
PUMA has officially announced a new Pokemon-themed collection, which launches next week. The new collaboration features a footwear range featuring shoes inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Gengar, along with a line of accompanying apparel. The shoes include a PUMA Slipstream Charmander, along with Suede, Rider FV and TRC Blaze Court inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Gengar, and Squirtle. Each shoe contains "hidden" details on the tongue lable, insole, and heel. You can check out some of the shoe designs down below:
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
ComicBook
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know
Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia's New Episode Unleashes The Terrifying Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has raised the stakes for both heroes and villains alike, with each side seeing casualties that many viewers didn't see coming. With a major death arriving in the form of Twice, the League of Villains' duplicating villain who was both a powerhouse and a nitwit, Toga hasn't taken too kindly to her comrade's demise and is letting the heroes know exactly how angry she is in quite the terrifying display.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Adapts the Story's Goriest Scene Yet
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and this week put our Soul Reapers in a rough spot. Ywach and his troops have invaded the Soul Society as we all know, and they are taking no prisoners. A number of heroes have been maimed if not killed. And this week, the anime got around to adapting one of the manga's goriest scenes period.
ComicBook
Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again
Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
ComicBook
xQc Roasted on Twitch Stream After Losing $300,000 McLaren
Felix "xQc" Lengyel was recently roasted on a Twitch stream by Kai Cenat of AMP fame after he "lost" his $300,000 McLaren to his now ex-girlfriend Adept. The McLaren xQc saga began last year when xQc revealed during a stream of Forza Horizon 5 that he purchased a McLaren 720s Spider for $300,000 despite not having a driver's license. Fast-forward to a few days ago, and the aforementioned Adept revealed the car is actually in her name and currently in her possession as well.
Comments / 0