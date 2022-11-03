Read full article on original website
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3
captimes.com
Golfers are in Good Company at new Verona restaurant
A new golf course restaurant that is neither country club nor clubhouse has opened west of Madison. Good Co. Pioneer Pointe, a companion restaurant to The Ready Set in Oregon, had its soft opening last weekend. Good Co. currently serves lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9...
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 Bedroom Home in Madison
Unique & spacious Heritage Heights home that’s looking for your finishing touches. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace that invites you to read and display a book collection. Heated 2-car garage with huge additional workshop, craft room or kitchen space with separate entrance. Primary en-suite with walk-in closet provides plenty of room. In addition to 4 bedrooms, a large 5th room in the upstairs could work as another bedroom or an incredible office/craft space. Brand new carpet in the living room with plenty of natural light makes for an ideal gathering spot. Backyard just waiting for the next green thumb to come in and bring the secret garden back to glory. UHP Ultimate Warranty included.
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM
Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
wpr.org
Wisconsin veterinarian offers financial advice for pet owners
Whether toys, food or vet care, pet owners are feeling the burden of rising costs. Dog owners pay upwards of $400 in annual routine medical care and prevention while cat owners pay about $300 each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty. In September, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison-based federal defender called to serve the indigent accused of crime
Joe Bugni, supervising attorney in the Madison office of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin, says he was drawn to criminal defense work after he had considered becoming a priest. He represents people accused of federal crimes who cannot afford a lawyer. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL. He’s just 44, but the...
nbc15.com
Former UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone shares memories of Badger Bash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans flocked to Union South Saturday morning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Badger Bash. Among those attending was Mike Leckrone, known for directing the University of Wisconsin Marching Band for over 50 years. Leckrone, who is now retired, recalled the band’s pregame traditions before...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job at children’s museum
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was fired from his job at the Madison Children’s Museum on Tuesday after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween. The man, whose name was not revealed because he was not charged with a crime, has a cognitive disability and believed he was mocking the Nazi dictator when he wore the costume near the University of Wisconsin campus on Saturday night, WISN-TV reported. The man is from Madison but does not attend the university.
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson -- and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths -- will be covered in this weekend's episode of 48 Hours on CBS.
nbc15.com
Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
