kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
Missouri Department of Conservation test for wasting disease in deer weekend of open season
MISSOURI KSN/KODE— The Missouri Department of Conservation is preparing for its latest round of C.W.D. It stands for “Chronic Wasting Disease” — a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other cervids. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be doing mandatory sample collection for it. C.W.D spreads through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the […]
kzimksim.com
Missouri PSC Cold Weather Rule In Effect
Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule is currently in effect, which runs through March 31, 2023. The rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under Public Services Commission jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Chairman of the Missouri Public Service Commission Ryan Silvey says that the rule affects those registered as elderly, disabled, or low income, but makes clear…
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
kzimksim.com
Missouri’s drought conditions have eased but state climatologist says the state is still dry
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. State Climatologist Pat Guinan talks about the state of drought in Missouri.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
kttn.com
Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition
(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.
Marijuana expert raises concerns about worker training in Missouri
One expert says Missouri had the right intention after voters approved medical marijuana, but training industry workers has gone by the wayside.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
KFVS12
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11
The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
What you need to know before heading to the polls in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSN/KODE) — Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 7 a.m. according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. The website also mentions that if you are in line when polls close you have a right to cast your ballot. You can double-check that you are registered to vote in Missouri as […]
kzimksim.com
Gas Prices Holding Steady in Missouri
Gas prices are holding steady in Missouri. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
KYTV
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
How Missouri lawmakers tried to keep clocks from changing
It's almost that time of year again to set the clocks back as Daylight Saving Time nears its end in 2022. Its impact is a hot-button topic every year, so much so that some lawmakers have introduced bills in Missouri and Illinois in an effort for a more uniformed time system
ksgf.com
Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law
(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Fiber Cement Maker to Add 240 Jobs in Missouri with New Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global building materials maker plans to...
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
