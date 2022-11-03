ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Where do the Louisiana Senate candidates stand on economic development?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With inflation and the costs of oil and goods skyrocketing, the economy is a hot topic in the 2022 election. Where do the candidates for Senator in Louisiana stand?. CandidateStance on the Economy. (R) Sen. Kennedy says a priority is bringing. to Louisiana by reducing...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 Graduates 23 New Troopers

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
Student caught with gun on campus

A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
GRAMBLING, LA
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
NATCHEZ, MS
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Twin City Marathon by the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, was held Sunday morning at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. Runners from across the country came to West Monroe to participate in the Twin...
WEST MONROE, LA
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs

All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
EL DORADO, AR

