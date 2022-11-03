Read full article on original website
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
Where do the Louisiana Senate candidates stand on economic development?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With inflation and the costs of oil and goods skyrocketing, the economy is a hot topic in the 2022 election. Where do the candidates for Senator in Louisiana stand?. CandidateStance on the Economy. (R) Sen. Kennedy says a priority is bringing. to Louisiana by reducing...
Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 Graduates 23 New Troopers
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police conducted the historical graduation of Cadet Class 101, the first LSP Cadet Class to be exclusively comprised of prior law enforcement officers from around the state. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy hosted the graduation ceremony where 23 individuals completed their dedicated journey to become Louisiana State Troopers.
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
“Stay Well HBCU Tour” comes to Grambling State University November 4th
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Stay Well HBCU Tour will be at Grambling State University, on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM. The event will take place at the Favrot Student Union. There will be tailgate games, prizes, T-shirts, and more. Team members from the Region 8 Northeast Office of Public […]
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
Student caught with gun on campus
A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
This Dumb Texarkana Law Has Me Scratching My Head
We know there are some dumb laws that are still out there, but this Texarkana Law has me scratching my head. There are silly and stupid laws still on the books in Texas and Arkansas that have you wondering what the h@#!?. Did you know in Texas it is illegal...
2022 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
The road to the championships at the Caesars Superdome begins this upcoming weekend for Select and Non-Select schools in their respective divisions.
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Five puppies in Louisiana are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Nov. 3. Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their new office.
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Twin City Marathon by the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, was held Sunday morning at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. Runners from across the country came to West Monroe to participate in the Twin...
Magnolia, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana) basketball team will have a game with Columbia Christian School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana)
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday’s storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms. Oklahoma. The American Red Cross estimates 185 structures in Idabel were damaged, and dozens...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas,...
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading. […]
Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs
All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
Brother of high-ranking Louisiana state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon after getting into...
