Tar Heel legend named Colts interim head coach

Former North Carolina center and Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday has been named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after Frank Reich was relieved of his duties early Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2007 Offensive Lineman of the Year will return to Lucas Oil Stadium, as...
Examining The Quick Turnaround Cade Cunningham Has Made To His Sophomore Season

All off-season the conversations surrounding the 2022-2023 Detroit Pistons centered on their so-called “franchise player,” Cade Cunningham. The former Oklahoma State alum had many who doubted his growth, claiming he’s inefficient, turns the ball over too much, and is frankly too slow. Through the preseason and first four games of the regular season, it seemed he might have been proving some of those claims right.
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
Preview: Pelicans vs Pacers

Pelicans Scoop writer David Grubb provides his gameday thoughts on what the New Orleans Pelicans need to do in order to pull off a needed road victory against the young, but very talented Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (4-5) enter the game having won three of their last four, including victories...
Frank Reich: ‘Offensively It Starts with Me’

The Indianapolis Colts were in need of a spark to keep their fleeting-playoff hopes alive. Instead, their hopes were dashed in a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was inserted into the starting lineup two-weeks ago in hopes his mobility could help protect an...
