Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre
The ever-growing Agatha: Coven of Chaos ensemble has added two more characters. Monday, trade reports revealed the WandaVision spinoff is adding Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre to its cast before principal photography kicks off next month. Zamata is expected to have a recurring role throughout the series while Andre is said to only have one episode on his docket. Deadline first reported the news.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Sylvester Stallone Gives Update on Rambo Streaming Project: "I Think It's Going to Happen"
John Rambo is one of Sylvester Stallone's most iconic roles, and while he has seemingly hung up his machine guns as the character with 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, the actor seems hopeful that a prequel project will debut on a streaming service. Stallone claimed that, while he had hoped the prequel would focus on his character's journey in Vietnam and his descent into becoming the hardened and weary survivalist, the project will likely be set in the present day and will feature a new actor, potentially kicking off an entirely new storyline to be continued in future sequels.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
The Conjuring Spinoff The Crooked Man Scrapped
Audiences were first introduced to the horrifying Crooked Man back in 2016's The Conjuring 2, with his frightening nature resulting in the announcement that he would be getting his own spin-off film, though franchise creator James Wan recently confirmed that the project has been scrapped for the time being. The Conjuring 2 also inspired the spinoff The Nun, with a sequel to that project moving forward, but Wan noted that the cancellation of The Crooked Man was a decision that was out of his hands. With how much time has passed since the initial announcement, it's unknown how long ago the studio opted not to move forward with the project or if this was a decision made in the more recent past.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
TV Debate: Is Seinfeld More Popular Than Friends?
Which is more popular: Seinfeld or Friends? Both are massively successful TV series born of the 1990s era; both have become indelible cultural icons for everything from their comedic styles, characters, fashion, and general glamorization of New York City life. Both Seinfeld and Friends have each retained their respective relevance and popularity in the decades since airing on TV: through syndication, then home video/DVD collections – and now into the era of streaming, in which both series have become major high-value content blocks.
My Hero Academia's New Episode Unleashes The Terrifying Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has raised the stakes for both heroes and villains alike, with each side seeing casualties that many viewers didn't see coming. With a major death arriving in the form of Twice, the League of Villains' duplicating villain who was both a powerhouse and a nitwit, Toga hasn't taken too kindly to her comrade's demise and is letting the heroes know exactly how angry she is in quite the terrifying display.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.
Black Panther: M'Baku Roasts Namor in New Wakanda Forever Preview
M'Baku is unimpressed with the tales of Namor in a new preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The preview includes reports of Namor's superhuman strength and abilities, but M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe, is not intimidated, suggesting that they should simply kill the "fish-man." You can watch the preview below. Winston Duke reprises his role as M'Bakuin the Black Panther sequel. Speaking to ComicBook.com at d23 Expo in September, Duke shared that the thing that most excites him about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is simply how much more of Wakanda the film will share with Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
